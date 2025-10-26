LIVE TV
Home > Sports > From Messi to Mbappé: FIFA 2025’s Most Talked-About Players

FIFA 2025 has brought football fans worldwide back to the edge of their seats, with some players capturing the spotlight more than others. From Lionel Messi’s masterful playmaking to Kylian Mbappé’s lightning-fast attacks, these athletes are defining the season with their skill, records, and game-changing moments. Rising stars are also making headlines, showing that the future of football is as exciting as its legends. This guide highlights the most talked-about players in FIFA 2025 and why fans and analysts can’t stop following them.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: October 26, 2025 13:18:16 IST

In 2025, several prime football players are dominating the world of football with their unique skill, consistency and impact on leagues, tournaments, like the FIFA Club World Cup. 

 Lionel Messi – The Iconic Legend 

Lionel Messi is still showing his form at the age of 38, as Messi has both the most goals and assists in all of football in 2025. Currently with Miami FC, Messi is still the ultimate player with his unique style and technique, vision and leadership. At this point in Messi’s career, he already has more goal contributions than the younger, prime players such as Mbappé, Kane and Haaland in 2025. Messi is simply one of the best players to play the game. 

Kylian Mbappé – The French Phenom 

Mbappé is enjoying a sensational spell with Real Madrid after transferring from Paris Saint-Germain. Mbappé is an explosive and powerful 27-year-old player tearing through the La Liga scoring charts with 31 goals and being a high capable contributor each week. He contributed to the World Cup campaign with a hat-trick capped off by a penalty in the final and with his explosion of speed and his shooting precision, Mbappé is one of the hottest young superstars.

Other Stars Lighting Up the Stage

  • Erling Haaland: The powerful Manchester City striker is renowned for his finishing and athleticism.
  • Jude Bellingham: The maestro in Real Madrid’s midfield is praised for his passing and control.
  • Ousmane Dembélé: PSG’s dynamic winger has overcome injuries to change games and has won some of the biggest prizes in the game.

Astounding Youths and Tactical Influencers

Alongside the more established players forward, players like Vinicius Jr, Rodri and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also generating buzz, consistency, and their tactical influence on games. Even Gianluigi Donnarumma among goalkeepers has made a case, in matches won.

The FIFA 2025 season tells an interesting story of old vs. new and different formations. With Messi’s successful technique coming through experience and Mbappé’s explosiveness, other players are becoming the big storylines that shape the game. Everyone is watching to see how these stars shape football in a modern world!

Player performance, rankings, and statistics are based on matches and official records available at the time of publication. Results may vary as the season progresses.

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 1:18 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: FIFA 2025FIFA newsfootball highlights 2025football legends 2025global football starsMessi 2025rising football starstop football players 2025trending FIFA players

