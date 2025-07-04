Live Tv
Home > Sports > Garry Kasparov Praises Gukesh After Another Victory Over Magnus Carlsen

Garry Kasparov Praises Gukesh After Another Victory Over Magnus Carlsen

Former chess legend Garry Kasparov has praised Indian player Gukesh for his computer-like playing skills and said that his second win against Magnus Carlsen was possible only due to his sheer resilience and not a result of a miracle. Earlier, Gukesh had beaten Magnus Carlsen in Zagreb's event convincingly.

Garry Kasparov has lauded India's Gukesh. (Image credit - Twitter)

July 4, 2025 17:16:50 IST

Garry Kasparov is known as one of the greatest players to have played the game of chess. If he says something about the game, people need to stop and listen. More so, if he showers praise for a young player.

Recently, Kasparov spoke about young Indian player Gukesh Dommaraju and expressed deep admiration for him. Comparing his skills to those of a computer, he said that Gukesh is hard to beat and has many lives.

He also added that his opposition needs to beat him many times and there is “some resemblance (to computers)” on how he approaches his game.

Is Gukesh the Best Player in the World?

Kasparov was commentating when Gukesh was up against Magnus Carlsen in a rapid game at the SuperUnited Rapid and Blitz Croatia 2025 in Zagreb. As he gained upper hand in the contest, Kasparov made no secret of his praises for him.

Calling him a resilient player, he said that Gukesh had a terrible start in the event as he had to suffer a first round loss to Duda. After the loss, Gukesh made a brilliant comeback and beat his next four opponents.

Kasparov noted that the four players were all world class and this confirms that Gukesh played well.

Moreover, Gukesh’s calculating style is considered better for classical chess over the faster formats of rapid and blitz. When asked about his views on the playing style of Gukesh, Kasparov said that it is not about style and is more about ways in which he feels comfortable.

Later, as Carlsen lost to Gukesh on Thursday, Kasparov said it is time to raise questions over his dominance of the game. He added that Gukesh defeated him for the second time and did it convincingly this time.

Appreciating Gukesh for taking advantage of Magnus’ mistakes, he noted that his victory wasn’t a miracle but a well planned one.

Tags: chessGary KasparovGukeshmagnus carlsen
