Great News for India? ICC Picks Richard Illingworth, Alex Wharf as Umpires for IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

ICC named the officials for the all-important T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand. The hosts could take a sigh of relief by looking at one of the names of the on-field umpires.

Alex Wharf and Richard Illingworth have been named as the two on-field umpires for the high-stakes encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The latter has been on the field in recent times when India has gone on to lift the silverware. Will it be the same story for the Men in Blue on 8th March is to be seen.

ICC Names on-field umpires and officials

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named the umpires and officials for the all-important clash between India and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in the final. In a media release, ICC talked about the two on-field umpires. The release read, “English pair Richard Illingworth and Alex Wharf will be in the middle for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad. Illingworth will take charge of his second consecutive Men’s T20 World Cup Final, having stood alongside Chris Gaffaney in 2024. It continues Illingworth’s impressive recent record of appointments, having also stood in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Final and the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 Final.”

The third and fourth umpires for the clash are Allahuddien Paleker and Adrian Holdstock, respectively. The match referee for the encounter will be Andy Pycroft.

Richard Illingworth named captain for IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final

Richard Illingworth has been named as one of the on-field umpires for the crucial encounter between India and New Zealand. The 62-year-old is one of the most experienced umpires on the ICC Elite Panel. Illingworth was also the umpire when India won the title against South Africa in 2024. He was also on the field when India defeated New Zealand in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025.

