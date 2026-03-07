Jasprit Bumrah vs Finn Allen, Matt Henry vs Abhishek Sharma: 3 Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

India and New Zealand will take on each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the all-important final of the T20 World Cup 2026. The two teams have been involved in some high-stakes encounters in the past. Players from both teams have gone on to play a huge role in deciding the result of the match.

Jasprit Bumrah, who was the star performer with the ball in India’s semi-final against England, would be one to watch out for. The right-arm pacer would be up against the two opening batters from New Zealand, Tim Seifert and Finn Allen. Allen, in particular, etched his name in the record books against South Africa in the semi-final with a 33-ball hundred. Here are the three battles to watch out for:

Jasprit Bumrah vs New Zealand openers

Jasprit Bumrah would be a crucial player for the Men in Blue as they take on the Blackcaps in Ahmedabad. Suryakumar Yadav has been pretty tactical when it comes to using Bumrah. He has used his talismanic speedster according to the strengths of the opposition. For instance, against teams with better opening batters, Bumrah has been given the new ball. It is expected that the pacer will take the new ball on 8th March in Ahmedabad.

Both Finn Allen and Tim Seifert would be wary of the challenge that Bumrah would throw at them. Whether they will face him with caution or take him could very well decide the course of the game.

Matt Henry vs Abhishek Sharma

Matt Henry has been one of the best bowlers when it comes to facing India in ICC tournaments. He was the player of the match in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup, albeit in a different format. The veteran pacer is leading the bowling attack for the Blackcaps along with Lockie Ferguson in this T20 World Cup.

Henry would be expected to take the new ball against Abhishek Sharma, who has had a horror World Cup campaign so far. The left-handed batter came into the tournament with a lot of hype but has failed to create any impact after falling ill in the opening match of the tournament with a stomach infection. With Abhishek’s recent struggles against spin bowling, he might fancy facing Henry at the start of his innings.

Mitchell Santner vs Indian middle-order

Mitchell Santner’s captaincy decision has come under question, but his skill with the ball in hand is unparalleled. Given his vast experience and the long boundaries at Narendra Modi Stadium, Santner could prove to be a handful to face for the Indian middle-order. The left-arm spinner has a great record against India. Meanwhile, both Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma have had their fair share of struggles against spinners in this tournament.

On the other hand, Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya have great numbers against spin bowling. Dube, in particular, would like his match-up against Santner and could be promoted in the batting order once again, as was the case against England in the semi-final.

