Jasprit Bumrah vs Finn Allen, Matt Henry vs Abhishek Sharma: 3 Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace earthquake Lexus latest tamil nadu news happy womens day 2026 asif merchant Bengaluru fuel price free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War India-Iran energy security Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace earthquake Lexus latest tamil nadu news happy womens day 2026 asif merchant Bengaluru fuel price free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War India-Iran energy security Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace earthquake Lexus latest tamil nadu news happy womens day 2026 asif merchant Bengaluru fuel price free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War India-Iran energy security Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace earthquake Lexus latest tamil nadu news happy womens day 2026 asif merchant Bengaluru fuel price free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War India-Iran energy security
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace earthquake Lexus latest tamil nadu news happy womens day 2026 asif merchant Bengaluru fuel price free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War India-Iran energy security Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace earthquake Lexus latest tamil nadu news happy womens day 2026 asif merchant Bengaluru fuel price free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War India-Iran energy security Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace earthquake Lexus latest tamil nadu news happy womens day 2026 asif merchant Bengaluru fuel price free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War India-Iran energy security Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace earthquake Lexus latest tamil nadu news happy womens day 2026 asif merchant Bengaluru fuel price free entry ticket holders Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War India-Iran energy security
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Jasprit Bumrah vs Finn Allen, Matt Henry vs Abhishek Sharma: 3 Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

Jasprit Bumrah vs Finn Allen, Matt Henry vs Abhishek Sharma: 3 Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

IND vs NZ: The T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand could be decided by a few match-ups. From Jasprit Bumrah testing New Zealand’s openers to Matt Henry challenging Abhishek Sharma, these key battles could play a huge role in determining who is crowned champion.

India and New Zealand will face each other in the final of the T20 World Cup 2026. Image Credit: X/@BCCI and @BLACKCAPS
India and New Zealand will face each other in the final of the T20 World Cup 2026. Image Credit: X/@BCCI and @BLACKCAPS

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: March 7, 2026 12:02:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Jasprit Bumrah vs Finn Allen, Matt Henry vs Abhishek Sharma: 3 Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

India and New Zealand will take on each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in the all-important final of the T20 World Cup 2026. The two teams have been involved in some high-stakes encounters in the past. Players from both teams have gone on to play a huge role in deciding the result of the match. 

Jasprit Bumrah, who was the star performer with the ball in India’s semi-final against England, would be one to watch out for. The right-arm pacer would be up against the two opening batters from New Zealand, Tim Seifert and Finn Allen. Allen, in particular, etched his name in the record books against South Africa in the semi-final with a 33-ball hundred. Here are the three battles to watch out for:

Jasprit Bumrah vs New Zealand openers

Jasprit Bumrah would be a crucial player for the Men in Blue as they take on the Blackcaps in Ahmedabad. Suryakumar Yadav has been pretty tactical when it comes to using Bumrah. He has used his talismanic speedster according to the strengths of the opposition. For instance, against teams with better opening batters, Bumrah has been given the new ball. It is expected that the pacer will take the new ball on 8th March in Ahmedabad. 

You Might Be Interested In

Both Finn Allen and Tim Seifert would be wary of the challenge that Bumrah would throw at them. Whether they will face him with caution or take him could very well decide the course of the game.

Matt Henry vs Abhishek Sharma

Matt Henry has been one of the best bowlers when it comes to facing India in ICC tournaments. He was the player of the match in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup, albeit in a different format. The veteran pacer is leading the bowling attack for the Blackcaps along with Lockie Ferguson in this T20 World Cup.

Henry would be expected to take the new ball against Abhishek Sharma, who has had a horror World Cup campaign so far. The left-handed batter came into the tournament with a lot of hype but has failed to create any impact after falling ill in the opening match of the tournament with a stomach infection. With Abhishek’s recent struggles against spin bowling, he might fancy facing Henry at the start of his innings. 

Mitchell Santner vs Indian middle-order

Mitchell Santner’s captaincy decision has come under question, but his skill with the ball in hand is unparalleled. Given his vast experience and the long boundaries at Narendra Modi Stadium, Santner could prove to be a handful to face for the Indian middle-order. The left-arm spinner has a great record against India. Meanwhile, both Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma have had their fair share of struggles against spinners in this tournament. 

On the other hand, Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya have great numbers against spin bowling. Dube, in particular, would like his match-up against Santner and could be promoted in the batting order once again, as was the case against England in the semi-final.

Also Read: “He’s Human Too”: Glenn Phillips Fires Warning On Jasprit Bumrah Ahead of IND vs NZ, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 12:02 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Abhishek Sharmaahmedabadfinn-allenIND vs NZindiajasprit bumrahMatt HenryMitchell SantnerNarendra Modi Stadiumnew zealandt20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

IND vs NZ: Pitch Details Emerge Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Final — Trouble For Sanju Samson?

WWE SmackDown Results (March 6): Cody Rhodes Wins WWE Undisputed Championship, Randy Orton Talks About Main Eventing WrestleMania 42

‘Monumental Choke Needed’: Dale Steyn Makes Bold Prediction For IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

IND vs NZ: Ahmedabad Hotel Prices Cross ₹1 Lakh Ahead of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final

Los Angeles Lakers vs Indiana Pacers Live Streaming: How to Watch NBA Game in India?

LATEST NEWS

Jasprit Bumrah vs Finn Allen, Matt Henry vs Abhishek Sharma: 3 Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

Dr. Manju Lodha Launches ATLAS SkillTech University’s ‘NextGen Women in STEM Scholarship’

India Post GDS Merit List 2026 Out: Check State-Wise Results Here

Fact Check: Who Was The Girl Who Committed Suicide Over 19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS?

Badshah’s ‘Tateeree’ Controversy: Latest Haryanvi Song Pulled From YouTube After Govt Legal Complaint, FIR Filed Over ‘Obscene’ Lyrics

OnePlus 15T All-Set To Debut: 7,500mAh Battery, Wireless Charging, And High Refresh Rate Display, Check All Features, Price And Launch Timeline

Who Is Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh? Criminal Cases And Controversies Surrounding The Dera Sacha Sauda Chief – Explained

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Trailer Drops, Ranveer Singh Faces Deadly Showdown With Akshaye Khanna, Who Is ‘Bade Sahab’?

What Happened At Dubai International Airport? Minor Incident Reported As US-Israel-Iran War Escalates — Check Details

Today’s Horoscope (March 7, 2026): Daily Astrological Predictions for Love, Career & Money | Check Your Zodiac Sign

Jasprit Bumrah vs Finn Allen, Matt Henry vs Abhishek Sharma: 3 Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jasprit Bumrah vs Finn Allen, Matt Henry vs Abhishek Sharma: 3 Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jasprit Bumrah vs Finn Allen, Matt Henry vs Abhishek Sharma: 3 Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final
Jasprit Bumrah vs Finn Allen, Matt Henry vs Abhishek Sharma: 3 Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final
Jasprit Bumrah vs Finn Allen, Matt Henry vs Abhishek Sharma: 3 Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final
Jasprit Bumrah vs Finn Allen, Matt Henry vs Abhishek Sharma: 3 Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

QUICK LINKS