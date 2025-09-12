LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > "Happy with batters": Hong Kong skipper Yasmin Murtaza following loss against Bangladesh

"Happy with batters": Hong Kong skipper Yasmin Murtaza following loss against Bangladesh

"Happy with batters": Hong Kong skipper Yasmin Murtaza following loss against Bangladesh

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 12, 2025 07:04:06 IST

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 12 (ANI): Following the loss against Bangladesh in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 on Thursday, Hong Kong skipper Yasmin Murtaza lauded the batter’s performance in the third match of the competition.

Batting first, the Hong Kong cricket team scored 143 runs with the loss of seven wickets in their 20 overs. Nizakat Khan (42 runs off 40 balls) and Zeeshan Ali (30 runs from 34 balls) were the two batters who scored the majority of runs for their side in the encounter.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Yasmin Murtaza said, “To be honest, I am happy with the batters but would have been happier if one of them got 60- 70+ and got a big total. I think we know what we need to work on; hopefully, we’ll do better next time. We gave too many freebies to Afghanistan, but we came up with a plan today and implemented it more effectively. Litton and the other batter, though, got a good partnership.”

Recapping the third match of the Asia Cup 2025, Bangladesh registered their first victory of this year’s Asia Cup after defeating Hong Kong by seven wickets in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Chasing 144, skipper Litton Das played a captain’s knock, scoring a crucial half-century to guide his side home in 17.4 overs.

Bangladesh skipper and wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das was awarded the Player of the Match for his match-winning performance. He scored 59 runs in 39 balls, which was laced with six fours and one six in his innings at a strike rate of 151.28.

Following this victory, Bangladesh moved to the second spot in the Group B points table after winning their opening match of the tournament. They have a net run rate of +1.001. On the other hand, the Hong Kong cricket team is in last position after losing both of their matches in the competition. They have a net run rate of -2.889. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: asia cup 2025ban-vs-hkbangladeshbangladesh-vs-hong-kongCricketHong Kongyasmin-murtaza

RELATED News

'Historic win": Rishab Yadav after winning gold at World Archery Championships 2025
"We have a very good team this year": South Africa's star Sune Luus ahead of Women's World Cup
"Could have wrapped it up one or two overs earlier, but in the end, result is important": Bangladesh's Tawhid Hridoy on their team's triumph
"Very important to win first game": Bangladesh skipper Litton Das after victory against Hong Kong
"More players in India will play at same platform as top players": Chairman of Commonwealth Games Table Tennis Federation Vivek Kohli

LATEST NEWS

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy appeals railways for rapid road and rail connectivity between Hyderabad and Amaravati
First ever EU-Egypt summit to take place in Brussels on October 22
Auto leaders hail GST cuts as boost for car buyers, see festive surge ahead
"Happy with batters": Hong Kong skipper Yasmin Murtaza following loss against Bangladesh
How The Arrest Of J&K’s Lone AAP MLA Mehraj Malik Led To Fight Between A Husband And Wife?
UAE Deputy PM inaugurates first-ever overseas campus of the IIM Ahmedabad in Dubai
ITR Filing 2025: The Importance Of Meeting The Deadline For Small And Medium Enterprises
PM Modi and Mauritius PM agree to expand ties in health, tech and security
Amrutanjan Healthcare's Campaign Empowers India to Live Every Moment Free from Pain
Chhattisgarh: Ten Maoist Cadres Including CPI (Maoist) Central Committee’s Sixth Member Neutralized
"Happy with batters": Hong Kong skipper Yasmin Murtaza following loss against Bangladesh

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"Happy with batters": Hong Kong skipper Yasmin Murtaza following loss against Bangladesh

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"Happy with batters": Hong Kong skipper Yasmin Murtaza following loss against Bangladesh
"Happy with batters": Hong Kong skipper Yasmin Murtaza following loss against Bangladesh
"Happy with batters": Hong Kong skipper Yasmin Murtaza following loss against Bangladesh
"Happy with batters": Hong Kong skipper Yasmin Murtaza following loss against Bangladesh

QUICK LINKS