Hardik Pandya vs Krunal Pandya: Fans Speculate Family Feud After India Lifts T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy

India won the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 after defeating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Men in Blue delivered a dominant performance, posting 255/5 in their 20 overs in the title clash under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav.

With this victory, India made history by becoming the first team to successfully defend the T20 World Cup, the first to win consecutive titles, and the first nation to claim the tournament on home soil.

However, amid the celebrations, reports have surfaced of tensions involving star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who played a key role in the campaign and is reportedly involved in a disagreement with another cricketer.

Rumours have surfaced regarding a fallout between the Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal, who are two international cricketers of the India national team. The brothers started their IPL careers playing for the Mumbai Indians together and were part of the franchise’s winning of three Indian Premier League titles from 2016 to 2021. Since the end of their association with this team, Hardik and Krunal have focused on different teams. Hardik is currently back with the Mumbai Indians, while Krunal represents the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Rumours of a strained relationship between the brothers grew after both Krunal and his wife were not seen at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where Hardik was one of the players who empowered India to win the trophy.

Fans react to Hardik Pandya-Krunal Pandya rift rumours

People also pointed at the fact that Krunal did not post any congratulatory message to his younger brother on social media. Fans noticed the lack of warmth during the brothers’ celebrations, hence considering the rumours of their falling out to be true. As per sources, the differences between them might have started when Hardik separated from Natasa Stankovic. Post the divorce, Krunal and his wife were reportedly seen in the company of Hardik’s ex-wife and son Agastya, which again sparked rumours of a family dispute.

