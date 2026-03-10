IPL 2026 Schedule Date Revealed — BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Gives Big Update

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan donald trump Bangladesh oil prices latest news Iran US War CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board exam 2026 bcci Dubai airport missile alert Russian Hackers India T20 World Cup 2026 Dubai airport news today urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis pakistan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IPL 2026 Schedule Date Revealed — BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Gives Big Update

IPL 2026 Schedule Date Revealed — BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Gives Big Update

Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary Devajit Saikia said the Indian Premier League 2026 schedule’s first 20 days will be announced soon. Season starts March 28; Royal Challengers Bengaluru defend the title.

IPL (Image Credits: X)
IPL (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Last updated: March 10, 2026 16:06:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IPL 2026 Schedule Date Revealed — BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Gives Big Update

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia has announced that the schedule for the opening 20 days of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be out in two to three days, as the officials still need to consider the election dates of several states.

The 2026 IPL season is confirmed to begin on March 28 by the broadcaster Star Sports. The statement came just before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Final between India and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

As the assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala are going to take place, the IPL schedule is to be announced in two phases. The first phase will contain the initial part of the tournament, and the rest will be decided later once the election schedule is taken into account completely.

You Might Be Interested In



Speaking to ANI, Saikia said, “We will announce the first 20-day schedule of IPL in 2 or 3 days after considering the election dates in a few states and will announce the rest of the tournament schedule later.”
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are the defending champions. The Bengaluru-based franchise defeated Punjab Kings in the 2025 edition summit clash by six runs in Ahmedabad. Earlier this month, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Secretary, Santosh Menon, confirmed that the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will host five of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 home games. He also confirmed that the venue will host the IPL 2026 final, along with one of the play-off matches in the tournament.

Notably, RCB’s remaining two home matches of their IPL 2026 campaign will be held at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.
Cricket at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium had been suspended since June last year after 11 people died and several were injured in a stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL 2025 title celebration, with the stadium not hosting its share of ICC Women’s World Cup fixtures and getting no matches for the recently-concluded ICC T20 World Cup either. Even the domestic and state franchise-based tournaments had been affected by this suspension placed on the iconic venue. 

Also Read: IPL 2026 Schedule Announcement LIVE UPDATES: BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Gives MASSIVE UPDATE on IPL 2026 Schedule

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 3:50 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: cskDCiplIPL 2026KKRMIpbksrcbRRSRH

RELATED News

Why Did Virat Kohli Not Attend The T20 World Cup 2026 Final Like Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni? The Real Reason Revealed

Fact Check: Did Hardik Pandya Cheat on Natasa Stankovic With Mahieka Sharma? Truth Behind Viral Instagram Post

“Bohot Miss Karunga Aapko….”: Rinku Singh Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Late Father After Becoming T20 World Champion

ICC Postpones Nepal vs Oman and Other CWC League 2 Matches Amid Israel-Iran War

‘Missus Mahieka Ka Magic?’ Netizens Troll Hardik Pandya for Crediting Mahieka Sharma After T20 World Cup Win

LATEST NEWS

LPG Supply Scare: Delhi Gas Agencies Witness Long Queues, Hyderabad PGs and Hostels Brace For Disruptions, Here’s A List Of Cities Witnessing Rush

BU Jhansi Result 2026 Released For UG, PG Courses At bujhansi.ac.in: Check Key Details Here

‘Our Aspiration Is To Help Iranians Cast Off Tyranny’: Benjamin Netanyahu Says Regime Change Is Up To The Citizens Hours After Viral Death Claims

Realme Launches Note 80 With Unisoc T7250 Chipset, 6,300mAh Battery, And 90Hz Refresh Rate At Just Rs…

Is Heeseung Planning To Quit ENHYPEN and Go Solo? Singer’s Agency Gives A BIG Update As Fans Wonder What’s Next

Has Iran Successfully Engineered A Global Energy Crisis? How Strait Of Hormuz Closure Pushed Oil Prices Higher, Pressured Trump To Soften Tone

How Is Cash-Strapped Bangladesh Coping With Oil Prices Amid US-Iran War? India To Send 5,000 Tonnes Of Diesel As Fuel Prices Go Past $100 Per Barrel

Renault To Introduce Bridger Concept In India: Spare Wheel Tailgate, Off-Road Styling, And Hybrid Powertrain, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

Australia-India Partnership Takes Step Closer To Green Steel Through World-First Use Of AG Waste In Steelmaking

Lok Sabha Chaos: 118 MPs Move No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Om Birla, Alleging ‘Blatant Partisanship,’ Opposition Says ‘He Cannot Rise Above The Constitution’

IPL 2026 Schedule Date Revealed — BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Gives Big Update

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IPL 2026 Schedule Date Revealed — BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Gives Big Update

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IPL 2026 Schedule Date Revealed — BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Gives Big Update
IPL 2026 Schedule Date Revealed — BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Gives Big Update
IPL 2026 Schedule Date Revealed — BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Gives Big Update
IPL 2026 Schedule Date Revealed — BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia Gives Big Update

QUICK LINKS