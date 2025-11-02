Harmanpreet Kaur Breaks Another Record, Goes Past Belinda Clark To Become…

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur has added another feather to her cap, becoming the player with the most runs in Women’s ODI World Cup knockout matches. On Sunday, Harmanpreet went past former Australian skipper Belinda Clark’s tally of 330 runs, setting a new record with 331 runs in just four innings.

Clark had scored her 330 runs in six innings during her legendary career, including a 62-run knock in the 2005 World Cup semifinal against England. She also made 19 runs in the final against India, guiding Australia to the title that year.

Harmanpreet’s consistency in knockout games has made her one of the most dependable performers in high-pressure situations. Her 171 not out against Australia in the 2017 World Cup semifinal remains one of the greatest innings in women’s cricket history. She followed that up with a solid 51 in the final against England.

The list of top run-getters in Women’s ODI World Cup knockouts now stands as follow:

1. Harmanpreet Kaur – 331 runs

2. Belinda Clark – 330 runs

3. Alyssa Healy – 309 runs

4. Nat Sciver-Brunt – 281 runs

5. Debbie Hockley – 240 runs

Earlier, the women’s final saw a two-hour rain delay before India put up a strong total. Openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana gave India a flying start with a 104-run partnership. Despite a middle-order wobble after Harmanpreet Kaur and Amanjot Kaur’s dismissals, Richa Ghosh’s late fireworks lifted India to 298 for seven.

ALSO READ: Women’s World Cup Final 2025: Rohit Sharma Spotted At Navi Mumbai Stadium To Cheer For India, Watch Here