Home > Sports > ‘I Get Bored, Too Long For Everyone’ Wasim Akram Takes Swipe At IPL, Calls PSL Shorter And More Exciting

Wasim Akram opened up a controversy when he mentioned positively the short and thrilling format of PSL while humorously insinuating the IPL's long season. His remarks have re amp discussions on the topic of which T20 league brings more fun and harmony.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 9, 2025 12:36:55 IST

The former Pace legend of Pakistan cricket, Wasim Akram, has yet again freed the cricket debate to a great extent by his mischievous remark comparing Indian Premier League (IPL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL). Akram in a now famous video, praised PSL for its short, compact and high energy format and jokingly took a dig at the IPL’s long season, saying that it seems like the league is never going to end. 

What Did Wasim Akram Say About IPL and PSL?

During a recent PSL promotional event, Wasim Akram boldly threw out and partially humorously implied that IPL’s long schedule was the reason behind his saying ‘Bacchey bade ho jaate hain, woh league khatam hi nahi hoti’ (‘Kids grow up by the time that league ends, it just never seems to finish’). He likewise said such things about PSL as he was a compact and indeed an exciting tournament, pointing out that its 34-35 day format is the one that allows the players and fans to be more engaged.

Wasim Akram’s Support For PSL

Akram’s support for PSL was based on a common sense approach, he pointed out that a number of foreign players consider leagues with shorter durations easier to handle, and mentioned that leagues which are stretched over two to three months like IPL could get tiring for almost all the parties involved. Additionally, he brought up a few other T20 leagues that had shortened their calendars in order to promote the compact format, and thus presented the shortness of the PSL as one of its attractions.

Wasim Akram On IPL

However, recognizing the IPL’s legacy, Akram did not completely rule it out. He referred to the IPL as ‘the world’s number one league’ in terms of its reach and reputation, but he tried to make an argument that for just enjoyment, pace and novelty, the PSL is currently offering something different and for many, even preferable. His comments have been anticipated to trigger once again the heated discussion among the cricket lovers about which T20 league balances the entertainment, quality and sustainability best. His comments, although made in a humorous way, have reignited the discussion between fans and experts about the issues of league formats, player fatigue, viewer engagement, and the question of what really makes a T20 tournament to be exciting during today’s packed cricket calendar.

First published on: Dec 9, 2025 12:36 PM IST
Tags: ipl vs pslWasim AkramWasim Akram commentWasim Akram comment ipl pslWasim Akram iplWasim Akram ipl vs pslWasim Akram psl

