Home > Sports > ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Sunidhi Chauhan to Perform Live as India Faces South Africa

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Sunidhi Chauhan to Perform Live as India Faces South Africa

Iconic singer Sunidhi Chauhan is set to mesmerize fans with a medley of her greatest hits at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 final, where India will take on South Africa at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. The performance will include a laser show, 350 mast cast performers, and a drone display during the mid-innings.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: November 1, 2025 18:58:59 IST

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Sunidhi Chauhan to Perform Live as India Faces South Africa

Iconic singer Sunidhi Chauhan is set to mesmerize fans with a medley of her greatest hits at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 final, where India will take on South Africa at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. 

Ahead of the much-anticipated match, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confinement that 60 dancers will join Sunidhi on stage alongside a spectacular fireworks display choreographed by the acclaimed Sanjay Shetty. 

Iconic Laser Show at ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final

The performance will include a laser show, 350 mast cast performers, and a drone display during the mid-innings. Before the match, Sunidhi will sing the Indian national anthem, while Cape Town’s Tarynn Bank will sing the South African anthem.

“It’s an honour to be performing at the Women’s World Cup and I am really looking forward to the big day. With India in the final and the stands packed with enthusiastic fans, I’m sure the atmosphere will be electric, and it will be a day all of us will remember for long,” Sunidhi Chauhan said as quoted from a press release by ICC.

India Beats Sri Lanka, South Africa Hands First Loss in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 

En route to the final, India got off to a strong start in their World Cup opener with a convincing win over Sri Lanka. The Hamanpreet Kaur-led side made it two victories in two matches with another solid performance, extending their winning streak against Pakistan.

South Africa, India’s opponent in the final, handed the hosts their first defeat in the group stage. Richa Ghosh engineered a splendid 94 to take India past 250, with Sneh Rana adding 33 vital runs at the end. The Indian bowlers started well, reducing South Africa to 81/5, but Laura Wolvaardt and Chloe Tryon turned the tide with a key partnership. Though both were dismissed before the end, Nadine de Klerk held her nerve to see South Africa home with seven balls to spare.

India Secures ICC World Cup’s Semi-Final Spot 

India’s second defeat came in another thriller, despite posting a commanding 330 against Australia. Australia produced one of their finest chases in ODI history, led by Alyssa Healy’s magnificent 142 off 107 balls. India took wickets late on but couldn’t stop the Australians from clinching victory in the final overs.

A third straight close defeat left India’s semi-final hopes hanging by a thread. Facing a must-win situation against New Zealand, India produced their most commanding batting display of the tournament. In a rain-hit clash, India registered a 53-run win via DLS to confirm their place in the semi-finals.

India Stuns Australia in ICC World Cup 2025 Semi Final 

In the semi-final, India produced one of the most outstanding performances in World Cup knockout history, stunning Australia and booking their place in the final. Australia posted 338 on the back of Phoebe Litchfield’s century and fifties from Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner.

In reply, India lost both openers early, slipping to 59/2 before Jemimah Rodrigues (127*) and Harmanpreet Kaur (89) scripted a stunning recovery. Their 150-run partnership put India in control, and despite late wickets, Rodrigues stayed until the end to steer India home with a few balls to spare. It was the highest successful chase in a World Cup knockout game.

(Inputs from ANI)

First published on: Nov 1, 2025 6:58 PM IST
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Sunidhi Chauhan to Perform Live as India Faces South Africa

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Sunidhi Chauhan to Perform Live as India Faces South Africa

