Home > Sports > IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 3rd T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop Online From Ninja Stadium

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 3rd T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop Online From Ninja Stadium

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Aggressive batting is what the Hobart pitch expects, and both teams must refine their strategies for the power play and death overs. Streaming and telecast options are clearly presented, so that fans can select their preferred platform and not miss a single moment of this exciting contest.

India vs Australia 3rd T20I (Image Credit: BCCI via X)
India vs Australia 3rd T20I (Image Credit: BCCI via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: November 2, 2025 16:16:16 IST

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 3rd T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop Online From Ninja Stadium

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Live Streaming: In Hobart, the Bellerive Oval will be the venue for the third T20I match of the India Australia series, which will be played Sunday. The Indian batsmen will very much set their sights on taking advantage of the Australian’s choice to give their premier fast bowler, Josh Hazlewood a break and keep up their excellent performance, particularly in a place that is renowned for its batsman friendly pitches and shorter boundaries.

IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 3rd T20 Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online From Bellerive Oval

The game is going to commence at 1:45 PM IST, while the coin flip will happen 30 minutes beforehand. Star Sports channel will be the main source of live coverage for the Indian audience, while the match can be also streamed live on the JioCinema / JioHotstar app and website. Doordarshan will also provide free coverage through terrestrial networks. Indian fans must ensure that they have their subscriptions or access for OTT or TV ready before the match starts.

IND vs AUS T20I Live Streaming

From a cricketing perspective, this game gives India a chance to bounce back from recent poor form, while Australia wants to prove their power and adaptability without Hazlewood. Aggressive batting is what the Hobart pitch expects, and both teams must refine their strategies for the power play and death overs. Streaming and telecast options are clearly presented, so that fans can select their preferred platform and not miss a single moment of this exciting contest.

First published on: Nov 2, 2025 4:16 PM IST
IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch India vs Australia 3rd T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop Online From Ninja Stadium

