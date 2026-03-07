IND vs NZ: Mitchell Santner Snaps Photo of Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Before T20 World Cup Final, Triggers Meme Fest Online

India will be facing New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad. This would be the fourth time when India will be playing a T20 World Cup final having won it twice in 2007 and 2024 respectively. The Indian team will go into the 2026 World Cup final as the defending champions.

While India gear up for the title clash, a photo of New Zealand captain Mitchel Santner has gone viral where he is seen taking a picture of the pitch. Incidentally, ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup final, Australian captain Pat Cummins was also spotted doing the same.

Now, Santner’s viral photo has drawn hilarious reactions from the fans on social media as Team India suffered a defeat against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in 2023.

As India lock horns with the Blackcaps in the summit clash, a special prayer was held in Madurai seeking victory for the Indian team in the T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand, scheduled to take place on Sunday.

The prayer was conducted at the Sri Maha Periyava Temple located in the S.S. Colony area of Madurai, under the auspices of Anushathin Anugraham.

Earlier, special abhishekams were performed to the idol of Maha Periyava and the silver padukas, using turmeric powder, panchagavyam, milk, panchamirtham, honey, ghee, tender coconut water, sacred ash (vibhuti), sandalwood and several other offerings. This was followed by a special decoration of the deity and deeparadhana.

During the event, devotees who visited the temple placed a flex board featuring players of the Indian cricket team and offered special prayers seeking India’s victory in the T20 World Cup final.

They also lit lamps in their hands and raised slogans saying “All the Best India.”

Men in Blue will enter the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium as massive favourites, enjoying a massive home advantage and a wave of recent white-ball success against the Kiwis in ICC tournaments.

In the semi-final match, India pulled off a close win over England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to seal a spot in their fourth ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final. This is the most appearances by any side in the Men’s T20 World Cups.

The Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand are coming after thrashing South Africa in the first semi-final held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The opener, Kiwi batter Finn Allen, played an unbeaten century knock to take his side in the final. The Black Caps are eyeing their maiden Men’s T20 World Cup title.

Over the years, India and New Zealand have met five times in ICC events’ knockout stages, with India winning twice and New Zealand winning three. However, in the past two knockout stage matches, India has emerged victorious, and this gives Team India a razor-sharp edge.

India are defending champions and are aiming to win the title for the record third time. The Kiwis will be hopeful to claim the title for the first time.

