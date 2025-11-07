LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND VS PAK Hong Kong Sixes Match Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch India vs Pakistan match live cricket web telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online in India

IND VS PAK Hong Kong Sixes Match Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch India vs Pakistan match live cricket web telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online in India

India vs Pakistan face off in Hong Kong Sixes 2025 today at 1:05 PM IST, live on Sony Sports and SonyLIV.

IND VS PAK Hong Kong Sixes Match Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch India vs Pakistan match live cricket web telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online in India

Published By: Shubhi
Published: November 7, 2025 12:50:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND VS PAK Hong Kong Sixes Match Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch India vs Pakistan match live cricket web telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online in India

India and Pakistan are set to clash in a thrilling match of the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground. Fans across India eagerly await this showdown on Friday, November 7, 2025, with the match scheduled to begin at 1:05 PM IST.

Match Date and Venue

The iconic India vs Pakistan match will take place on November 7 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong. This venue has hosted many memorable cricket encounters, and the six-a-side format promises high-intensity bursts of action.

Television Live Broadcast

Cricket enthusiasts in India can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network. The game will be telecast exclusively on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel, providing comprehensive live coverage with expert commentary and analysis.

Online Live Streaming Options

For fans who prefer streaming on their mobile devices or computers, there are multiple platforms to catch the live action. The match will be streamed live on Sony LIV, the digital streaming service of Sony Sports. Additionally, the FanCode app and website also offer live streaming, ensuring wide accessibility for cricket fans throughout the country. Moreover, Cricket Hong Kong’s official YouTube channel will stream the match free of cost, providing yet another option for global viewers.

Match Format and Teams

The Hong Kong Sixes is a fast-paced, six-overs-per-side tournament featuring teams of six players each, emphasizing quick scoring and aggressive gameplay. The Indian team is led by former T20 World Cup winner Dinesh Karthik, while Pakistan will be captained by all-rounder Abbas Afridi. With both sides fielding competitive squads, the match promises intense cricketing action that fans cannot afford to miss.

With these streaming and telecast details, viewers in India can enjoy the electric atmosphere of one of cricket’s most exciting rivalries from the comfort of their homes or on the go.

First published on: Nov 7, 2025 12:50 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: IND VS PAK cricket scoreind vs pak live streamingIND VS PAK LIVE streaming appsIND VS PAK match date and timeIND VS PAK web streamingIndia vs Pakistan Hong Kong Sixes 2025India vs Pakistan Kong Sixes Match Live StreamingIndia vs Pakistan Live Score streamingIndia vs Pakistan live streaming on tv

Bengaluru Techies Turn Daredevils As Viral Panathur Dirt Bike Video Shows Thrilling Trench Ride Sparking Shock And Buzz Online

IND VS PAK Hong Kong Sixes Match Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch India vs Pakistan match live cricket web telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online in India

QUICK LINKS