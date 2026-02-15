LIVE TV
IND vs PAK | 'Bahishkar Mein kam Bezzati Hoti': Pakistan Face Humiliation on Social Media After India's Crushing Win in Colombo

IND vs PAK | ‘Bahishkar Mein kam Bezzati Hoti’: Pakistan Face Humiliation on Social Media After India’s Crushing Win in Colombo

India registered a convincing win against Pakistan by 61 runs in the T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo on Sunday. India bowled out Pakistan for 114 while defending 176.

India thrashed Pakistan by 61 runs. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: February 15, 2026 22:50:51 IST

IND vs PAK | ‘Bahishkar Mein kam Bezzati Hoti’: Pakistan Face Humiliation on Social Media After India’s Crushing Win in Colombo

India registered a comprehensive 61-run victory against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo on Sunday. Battign first, India posted 175/7 in 20 overs. Ishan Kishan thoroughly dominated the Pakistan bowling attack and smashed 77 off 40. Later, Shivam Dube chipped in with 27 off 17 while Rinku Singh struck 11* off 4. 

Later, India bowlers didn’t let the batters take advantage as they picked wickets at regular intervals to reduce Pakistan to 73/5 before eventually bundling them out for 114. Hardik Pandya scalped two wickets for 16 runs in 3 overs and also bowled a maiden. 

Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy also picked up two wickets apiece. 

“I think the wicket wasn’t that easy in the beginning. You just have to believe and focus on your strength. Wanted to make them run as much as possible to my side. I worked a lot on my off-side play. I was just trying to keep it simple. I had that in mind that we need to put 160-170 runs and it will be a good total for us. India v Pakistan is always a special game not only for us but for our country as well. Winning this game against Pakistan will give us a lot of confidence and we will look to keep the momentum going. When Shaheen was bowling I didn’t feel like the ball was doing much for the pacers but how Bumrah and Hardik bowled in those two overs was incredible,” Kishan said after the match.

First published on: Feb 15, 2026 10:48 PM IST
Tags: ind vs pak, t20 world cup 2026

