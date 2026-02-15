IND vs PAK | ‘Bahishkar Mein kam Bezzati Hoti’: Pakistan Face Humiliation on Social Media After India’s Crushing Win in Colombo

India registered a comprehensive 61-run victory against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo on Sunday. Battign first, India posted 175/7 in 20 overs. Ishan Kishan thoroughly dominated the Pakistan bowling attack and smashed 77 off 40. Later, Shivam Dube chipped in with 27 off 17 while Rinku Singh struck 11* off 4.

Later, India bowlers didn’t let the batters take advantage as they picked wickets at regular intervals to reduce Pakistan to 73/5 before eventually bundling them out for 114. Hardik Pandya scalped two wickets for 16 runs in 3 overs and also bowled a maiden.

Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy also picked up two wickets apiece.

Time’s up for Shaheen, Babar, and Shadab, Pakistan’s T20 squad needs new performers, not empty wins against weaker sides #T20worldcup — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) February 15, 2026

umpires when Ishan Kishan is batting 🙌 #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/txrZKhOg30 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 15, 2026

This is carnage and the hit me balls

are coming twice every ball. The pressure is clearly being felt by pak. #INDvsPAK #ICCT20WORLDCUP — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) February 15, 2026

Babar Azam, it’s time for you to stay home now. This is a request. Pakistan, please don’t waste Khawaja Nafay.#INDvsPAK #T20WorldCup — Aarz-e-ishq (@Aarzaai_Ishq) February 15, 2026

Pocket Size Dynamo Ishan Kishan smashed 27 ball 50* vs Pakistan at Colombo🔥 Ishan trashed every premium bowler of Pakistan fair and square 😅#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/xaCD0R0I86 — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07) February 15, 2026

India’s most underrated cricketer always there whenever the team needs him.

Shivam Dube 👏 #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/cjcECg4wGG — Gagan🇮🇳 (@1no_aalsi_) February 15, 2026

Well played #TeamIndia 👏 Formats, places, and dates may change, but the result of #IndvsPak remains consistent. Congratulations to the entire team.#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/K10UPQgZ8n — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 15, 2026

Sadly there will be no documentary as Sahibzada Farhan goes for duck 😣#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/o3gZ4IoiqE — S@urabh (@___100rabh) February 15, 2026

When you don’t get good quality home grown products you import. Pakistan must now import batters.☺️ — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 15, 2026

Pak fans after suffering yet another embarrassing defeat to India 😅 #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/tlzqm0n2NE — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 15, 2026

One-sided contest, as has becone the pattern of India-Pak contests in the past couple of decades. Result adequately reflects not just difference in talent between the teams but, I dare say, also the state of cricket in the two countries — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 15, 2026

Now I believe that the one Pakistan win in the 1-8 scoreline against India was also a fluke. Honestly. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 15, 2026

“I think the wicket wasn’t that easy in the beginning. You just have to believe and focus on your strength. Wanted to make them run as much as possible to my side. I worked a lot on my off-side play. I was just trying to keep it simple. I had that in mind that we need to put 160-170 runs and it will be a good total for us. India v Pakistan is always a special game not only for us but for our country as well. Winning this game against Pakistan will give us a lot of confidence and we will look to keep the momentum going. When Shaheen was bowling I didn’t feel like the ball was doing much for the pacers but how Bumrah and Hardik bowled in those two overs was incredible,” Kishan said after the match.

