T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan Ticket Sales Put On Hold Amid PCB Boycott Threat

Ticket sales to the high profile India vs Pakistan group at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on February 15 in R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo have been kept on hold by the International Cricket Council (ICC), who were unsure about Pakistan attending the event despite threats of boycotting.

At the same time as other ticket sales to other matches at the tournament still take place, the star game is not available at the official ICC ticket portal because it is still unclear whether Pakistan will play against India. This peculiar stalling can be attributed to the general stalemate in procedure, because the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not as yet officially reported its position to the ICC, even though the Pakistan government on social media has indicated it would boycott the Cricket.

What Is The Boycott Drama Of Pakistan?

The boycott position is due to geopolitical conflicts and the show of support of Pakistan with Bangladesh who was substituted with Scotland in the tournament after they had expressed security issues about playing in India. The governing body has also chosen not to issue formal communication to the ICC so as not to risk the sale of tickets in case of logistical and financial losses in case of a non occurring match. At the background, ICC officials are also in negotiations with PCB officials so as to reach a friendly solution that may enable the fixture to proceed as scheduled. In the meantime, the boards of cricket like Sri Lanka Cricket have been publicly addressing Pakistan to change its mind by citing the possible economic and tourism losses to the host country in case the high profile game is cancelled.

ICC On Pakistan’s Boycott

The drama has wider repercussions on the business environment of cricket considering that India-Pakistan matches have always been a huge revenue generator in terms of ticket sales, television rights and sponsorships. The ICC is also seeking some clarity and with Pakistan still awaiting to issue a formal notice of boycott, the future of the sale of tickets and the match itself is up in the air. The fans, broadcasters, and stakeholders are glued to the event as a last minute solution may cause a sudden rush and sale of tickets and one of the most spectated cricket events of the tournament.

