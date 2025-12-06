IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Harshit Rana Explodes In Joy; Hugs Rishabh Pant After KL Rahul Finally Wins A Toss

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: For months, India’s ODI luck with the coin simply refused to turn. That streak finally ended in Visakhapatnam, and no one celebrated harder than young pacer Harshit Rana.

A Toss India Had Been Waiting 20 Matches For

Ahead of the series-deciding third ODI against South Africa, stand-in captain KL Rahul finally called right, ending India’s long drought of 20 consecutive toss losses in One-Day Internationals. The previous successful ODI toss for India came during the 2023 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand.

Rahul, who flipped the coin with his left hand this time, burst into laughter when the call went in his favour- a moment that immediately lit up the dressing camp.

Rana’s Bear Hug Goes Viral

As Rahul announced changes in the XI, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, and Rishabh Pant were visibly thrilled on the sidelines. Rana dramatically ran to Pant and bear-hugged him, celebrating as if India had already claimed the series.

The moment has since gone viral among fans, capturing just how bizarre India’s toss struggle has been in white-ball cricket recently.

Dew Factor Shapes India’s Gameplan

Despite the joy, strategy concerns still hovered. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate acknowledged the heavy dew expected in the second innings, with Indian players even practicing with wet balls ahead of the match.

Rahul chose to bowl first, banking on easier batting conditions later in the evening.

“Wet Ball Is A Nightmare:” Murali Kartik

From the commentary box, former spinner Murali Kartik explained why bowling under heavy dew could be a serious disadvantage.

“I’d take a dry ball with short boundaries any day. The worst combination is a wet ball AND short boundaries,” he joked.

With conditions stacked unusually, India looked to convert their rare toss advantage into a decisive result, while fans continued replaying Harshit Rana’s hilarious celebration moment on loop.

ALSO READ: Meet Sarvagya Singh Kushwaha, The Youngest FIDE-Rated Player Ever