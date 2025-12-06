Meet Sarvagya Singh Kushwaha, The Youngest FIDE-Rated Player Ever

Sarvagya Singh Kushwaha: A remarkable sporting milestone from Madhya Pradesh is making headlines, with three-year-old Sarvagya Singh Kushwaha reportedly becoming the youngest player to secure a FIDE rapid rating. According to the reports, Sarvagya now holds a rapid rating of 1572, placing him in the record books after defeating adult, already-rated opponents, a feat rarely witnessed in world chess.

From District Training To Global Ranking

Sarvagya’s introduction to the game started at local district-level chess activities designed to promote sports participation. He first joined the District Chess Association, and by the age of two-and-a-half, his online rapid rating began being recorded.

Regular sessions at Swadesh Chess Academy and Olympiad Sports Arena helped him transition from casually observing the board to understanding official FIDE rules much earlier than most children begin formal schooling.

Beating Adults At 3 Years Old

His rapid progress turned extraordinary when he reportedly beat a 30-year-old FIDE-rated chess player, earning his official rating at just three years and seven months. Coaches and analysts have described his rise as exceptional, combining early exposure, intensive training, and strong natural ability.

Backed By Family Support

Sarvagya’s mother recalls trying to shift his attention away from mobile screens by enrolling him in taekwondo classes, only for him to wander into the adjacent chess academy instead. Coaches quickly recognised his grasp of rules and strategy, and the family decided to fully encourage his talent.

His father says they’ve built a supportive environment at home, ensuring he receives coaching and structured training suitable for a child showing such unusual aptitude.

