LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news indigo putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump airlines Indigi Flight Cancelled Bangladesh news indigo putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump airlines Indigi Flight Cancelled Bangladesh news indigo putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump airlines Indigi Flight Cancelled Bangladesh news indigo putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump airlines Indigi Flight Cancelled
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news indigo putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump airlines Indigi Flight Cancelled Bangladesh news indigo putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump airlines Indigi Flight Cancelled Bangladesh news indigo putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump airlines Indigi Flight Cancelled Bangladesh news indigo putin Govt orders Indigo for refund Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming donald trump airlines Indigi Flight Cancelled
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Meet Sarvagya Singh Kushwaha, The Youngest FIDE-Rated Player Ever

Meet Sarvagya Singh Kushwaha, The Youngest FIDE-Rated Player Ever

A remarkable sporting milestone from Madhya Pradesh is making headlines, with 3-year-old Sarvagya Singh Kushwaha reportedly becoming the youngest player to secure a FIDE rapid rating. According to the reports, Sarvagya now holds a rapid rating of 1572, placing him in the record books after defeating adult, already-rated opponents, a feat rarely witnessed in world chess.

Meet Sarvagya Singh Kushwaha, The Youngest FIDE-rated player Ever (Pic Credits: X)
Meet Sarvagya Singh Kushwaha, The Youngest FIDE-rated player Ever (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 6, 2025 17:47:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Meet Sarvagya Singh Kushwaha, The Youngest FIDE-Rated Player Ever

Sarvagya Singh Kushwaha: A remarkable sporting milestone from Madhya Pradesh is making headlines, with three-year-old Sarvagya Singh Kushwaha reportedly becoming the youngest player to secure a FIDE rapid rating. According to the reports, Sarvagya now holds a rapid rating of 1572, placing him in the record books after defeating adult, already-rated opponents, a feat rarely witnessed in world chess.

From District Training To Global Ranking

Sarvagya’s introduction to the game started at local district-level chess activities designed to promote sports participation. He first joined the District Chess Association, and by the age of two-and-a-half, his online rapid rating began being recorded.

Regular sessions at Swadesh Chess Academy and Olympiad Sports Arena helped him transition from casually observing the board to understanding official FIDE rules much earlier than most children begin formal schooling.

Beating Adults At 3 Years Old

His rapid progress turned extraordinary when he reportedly beat a 30-year-old FIDE-rated chess player, earning his official rating at just three years and seven months. Coaches and analysts have described his rise as exceptional, combining early exposure, intensive training, and strong natural ability.

Backed By Family Support

Sarvagya’s mother recalls trying to shift his attention away from mobile screens by enrolling him in taekwondo classes, only for him to wander into the adjacent chess academy instead. Coaches quickly recognised his grasp of rules and strategy, and the family decided to fully encourage his talent.

His father says they’ve built a supportive environment at home, ensuring he receives coaching and structured training suitable for a child showing such unusual aptitude.

READ MORE: Ashes 2025: Pat Cummins Breaks Silence, Reveals If He Will Play Third Test In Adelaide

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 5:47 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: FIDE rapid ratingFIDE-Rated PlayerSarvagya Singh KushwahaSarvagya Singh Kushwaha from Madhya PradeshYoungest chess playerYoungest FIDE-Rated Player

RELATED News

IPL 2026 Auction: Updated Remaining Purse Balance For All 10 Teams Ahead Of Abu Dhabi Bidding

Rohit Sharma’s Hilarious Reaction On Kuldeep Yadav’s DRS Demand Goes Viral During India vs South Africa 3rd ODI | WATCH

Ashes 2025: Pat Cummins Breaks Silence, Reveals If He Will Play Third Test In Adelaide

Can Max Verstappen Defy The Odds At Abu Dhabi GP 2025 And Win The F1 World Championship Title?

F1 Abu Dhabi GP 2025 Qualifying Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch The Race live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online In India

LATEST NEWS

Solidaridad and IISS launch the first-ever Professor Rattan Lal Awards on World Soil Day

Omega Cabs Hosts Training Workshop for Drivers; Awards Scholarships to Drivers’ Children & Distributes Sewing Machines to Drivers’ Families

Meet Sarvagya Singh Kushwaha, The Youngest FIDE-Rated Player Ever

Frustrated By Indigo Flight Cancellation, Here Is The Solution: Northern Railways Started Special Trains To Resolve The Chaos

What Are India’s Pilot Safety Rules That Hit IndiGo Operations And Air Travel | Explained

‘Helping Hand’ For Air Travelers: How Railways Is Stepping Up With Extra Coaches And Special Trains Amid IndiGo Chaos

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Leaked Online Within Hours of Release, But Watching It Illegally Could Land You in Legal Trouble

Sheikh Hasina’s Stay In India: S Jaishankar Gives Big Update, Says ‘She Can Stay For As Long As…’

24-Year-Old Indian Student Dies In New York House Fire; Family Seeks Help To Bring Body Home

Adani University Holds 2nd Convocation, Dr Priti Adani Highlights Future of Infrastructure

Meet Sarvagya Singh Kushwaha, The Youngest FIDE-Rated Player Ever

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meet Sarvagya Singh Kushwaha, The Youngest FIDE-Rated Player Ever

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meet Sarvagya Singh Kushwaha, The Youngest FIDE-Rated Player Ever
Meet Sarvagya Singh Kushwaha, The Youngest FIDE-Rated Player Ever
Meet Sarvagya Singh Kushwaha, The Youngest FIDE-Rated Player Ever
Meet Sarvagya Singh Kushwaha, The Youngest FIDE-Rated Player Ever

QUICK LINKS