LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND Vs SA: How Abhishek Sharma Handles Failures — Star Batter Reveals His Mindset Ahead Of Super 8 Clash In T20 World Cup 2026 | WATCH

IND Vs SA: How Abhishek Sharma Handles Failures — Star Batter Reveals His Mindset Ahead Of Super 8 Clash In T20 World Cup 2026 | WATCH

Abhishek Sharma opens up about handling failures and staying focused on his process ahead of India’s Super 8 clash against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026.

IND Vs SA: How Abhishek Sharma Handles Failures — Star Batter Reveals His Mindset Ahead Of Super 8 Clash In T20 World Cup 2026 - Image Source - AFP & X/Screenshot
IND Vs SA: How Abhishek Sharma Handles Failures — Star Batter Reveals His Mindset Ahead Of Super 8 Clash In T20 World Cup 2026 - Image Source - AFP & X/Screenshot

Published By: Unnati Madan
Last updated: February 21, 2026 16:40:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND Vs SA: How Abhishek Sharma Handles Failures — Star Batter Reveals His Mindset Ahead Of Super 8 Clash In T20 World Cup 2026 | WATCH

India’s star opener Abhishek Sharma is known for his power-hitting; however, he has come under the spotlight after he registered an unwanted hat-trick of ducks in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Abhishek Sharma has been going through a poor form as he has not been able to score a single run in the ongoing tournament.

Abhishek Sharma Under The Spotlight For Scoring Three Ducks In T20 World Cup

Abhishek, who was being deemed as India’s key player attacking option at the top of the order for the World Cup, has been struggling against both pace and spin. 

While Abhishek was dismissed by a pacer in India’s opening match of the T20 World Cup 2026 against the USA, he was dismissed by the spin bowlers in encounters against Pakistan and the Netherlands. He missed the clash against Namibia as he was hospitalised in New Delhi because of a stomach infection. 

You Might Be Interested In

An unwanted milestone was added to Abhishek Sharma’s record as he became only the second batter in the world to register three ducks in his first three T20 World Cup appearances, scoring 0 (1), 0 (4), and 0 (3).

As the Indian cricket team is all set to start their Super 8s campaign with the opening match against South Africa on Sunday, 22nd February, all eyes will be on Abhishek Sharma.

A Charged-Up Moment Before the India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Game 

Ahead of India’s Super 8 opener against the South Africa national cricket team, Abhishek Sharma brought energy to the squad during training at the Narendra Modi Stadium. In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the young left-hander stepped into a team huddle under the lights and delivered a short, passionate speech. He finished with “Jo Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akaal,” sparking an instant roar from teammates and support staff. It was a lively moment that showed the team’s spirit ahead of the big clash.

Abhishek Sharma Breaks Silence On Hat-Trick Of Ducks

Abhishek Sharma’s lack of form has sparked a massive debate about his attacking style of play among the former cricketers and experts. However, ahead of India’s Super 8 match against South Africa, Abhishek made it clear that he won’t be changing his intent or process despite scoring no runs in his last three innings. 

“I just enjoy my batting. Maine do saal pehle hi chhod diya hai pressure lena (I stopped taking any kind of pressure two years ago). Kyun ki mujhe lagta hai ke mere haath mein process hai sirf (Because I believe that only the process is in my hands). Be it practice or training – it’s something that I do and need to keep doing,” Abhishek said in a video posted by Star Sports on X (formerly Twitter).

Furthermore, Abhishek Sharma admitted that ups and downs are part of a batter’s career. He said he no longer feels pressure about his form and is focused on his intent and process instead of outside criticism.

 “I enjoy not having much pressure. As a batter, there are always ups and downs. You score in some innings and sometimes you don’t. But personally, I had to decide at a certain point that I need to play exactly like this – with this exact intent. It may not yield results on all occasions, but I am not going to change my intent or process,” the Indian opener added.

ALSO READ: IND vs SA: Will Sanju Samson Replace Out-of-Form Abhishek Sharma? Kuldeep Yadav in For Washington Sundar as Big Selection Call Headlines India’s Probable XI

First published on: Feb 21, 2026 4:31 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Abhishek SharmaAbhishek Sharma interviewAbhishek Sharma mindsetCricket newshandling failuresIND vs SAIndia Cricket TeamIndia vs South AfricaSuper 8 clasht20 world cup 2026team india

RELATED News

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Sanju Samson Adopt Virat Kohli-Style Anchor Role After India’s Batting Collapse vs South Africa?

T20 World Cup: Why Virat Kohli is Trending After India’s Heavy Loss vs South Africa in Ahmedabad— Explained

IND vs SA: David Miller Loses Cool, Charges at Washington Sundar After Heated On-Field Exchange | WATCH

IND vs SA: ‘India Are Beatable’ — David Miller’s Blunt Verdict After Match-Winning Knock in T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026 Most Wickets: Shadley van Schalkwyk Leads; Varun Chakaravarthy Only Indian in Top 5 On Feb 23

LATEST NEWS

Holika Dahan 2026: Sacred Bonfires To Blaze Across India On March 2 Or 3? Puja Rituals, Significance And Everything You Need To Know

Bacha Bazi: Boys Dressed As Girls, Forced To Dance, And Abused In Pakistan And Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan

Celebration Turns Chaotic: IAF Personnel, Father Assaulted After Objecting To Drinking In UP Wedding Procession | WATCH Viral Video

Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ₹70 Crore Empire: A Look at His Net Worth, Luxury Cars, and Lavish Lifestyle

Agra Fort Hosts Historic Shivrajyotsav 2026 Honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 396th Jayanti; Vinod Patil Present

Gurugram Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashes, Abuses Boyfriend On Busy Road, Viral Meltdown Leaves Bystanders Stunned

Is This The Time To Buy ITC Shares? Stock Set To Stabilize After Three-Month Slump Amid Cigarette Price Hikes FMCG Growth

Amid War Fear, India Urges Citizens To ‘Leave Iran’ Immediately As Tehran‑Washington Tension Heats Up, Issues Emergency Contact Numbers

NEET MDS 2026 Online Registration to Begin Shortly, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Ravi Gupta – Leading AI-Driven SEO Expert in India & Growth

IND Vs SA: How Abhishek Sharma Handles Failures — Star Batter Reveals His Mindset Ahead Of Super 8 Clash In T20 World Cup 2026 | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND Vs SA: How Abhishek Sharma Handles Failures — Star Batter Reveals His Mindset Ahead Of Super 8 Clash In T20 World Cup 2026 | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND Vs SA: How Abhishek Sharma Handles Failures — Star Batter Reveals His Mindset Ahead Of Super 8 Clash In T20 World Cup 2026 | WATCH
IND Vs SA: How Abhishek Sharma Handles Failures — Star Batter Reveals His Mindset Ahead Of Super 8 Clash In T20 World Cup 2026 | WATCH
IND Vs SA: How Abhishek Sharma Handles Failures — Star Batter Reveals His Mindset Ahead Of Super 8 Clash In T20 World Cup 2026 | WATCH
IND Vs SA: How Abhishek Sharma Handles Failures — Star Batter Reveals His Mindset Ahead Of Super 8 Clash In T20 World Cup 2026 | WATCH

QUICK LINKS