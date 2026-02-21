IND Vs SA: How Abhishek Sharma Handles Failures — Star Batter Reveals His Mindset Ahead Of Super 8 Clash In T20 World Cup 2026 | WATCH

India’s star opener Abhishek Sharma is known for his power-hitting; however, he has come under the spotlight after he registered an unwanted hat-trick of ducks in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. Abhishek Sharma has been going through a poor form as he has not been able to score a single run in the ongoing tournament.

Abhishek Sharma Under The Spotlight For Scoring Three Ducks In T20 World Cup

Abhishek, who was being deemed as India’s key player attacking option at the top of the order for the World Cup, has been struggling against both pace and spin.

While Abhishek was dismissed by a pacer in India’s opening match of the T20 World Cup 2026 against the USA, he was dismissed by the spin bowlers in encounters against Pakistan and the Netherlands. He missed the clash against Namibia as he was hospitalised in New Delhi because of a stomach infection.

An unwanted milestone was added to Abhishek Sharma’s record as he became only the second batter in the world to register three ducks in his first three T20 World Cup appearances, scoring 0 (1), 0 (4), and 0 (3).

As the Indian cricket team is all set to start their Super 8s campaign with the opening match against South Africa on Sunday, 22nd February, all eyes will be on Abhishek Sharma.

A Charged-Up Moment Before the India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Game

Ahead of India’s Super 8 opener against the South Africa national cricket team, Abhishek Sharma brought energy to the squad during training at the Narendra Modi Stadium. In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, the young left-hander stepped into a team huddle under the lights and delivered a short, passionate speech. He finished with “Jo Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akaal,” sparking an instant roar from teammates and support staff. It was a lively moment that showed the team’s spirit ahead of the big clash.

Look at Ishan kishan's face, when Abhishek is giving the pep talk. 😂

Abhishek Sharma Breaks Silence On Hat-Trick Of Ducks

Abhishek Sharma’s lack of form has sparked a massive debate about his attacking style of play among the former cricketers and experts. However, ahead of India’s Super 8 match against South Africa, Abhishek made it clear that he won’t be changing his intent or process despite scoring no runs in his last three innings.

“I just enjoy my batting. Maine do saal pehle hi chhod diya hai pressure lena (I stopped taking any kind of pressure two years ago). Kyun ki mujhe lagta hai ke mere haath mein process hai sirf (Because I believe that only the process is in my hands). Be it practice or training – it’s something that I do and need to keep doing,” Abhishek said in a video posted by Star Sports on X (formerly Twitter).

Furthermore, Abhishek Sharma admitted that ups and downs are part of a batter’s career. He said he no longer feels pressure about his form and is focused on his intent and process instead of outside criticism.

“I enjoy not having much pressure. As a batter, there are always ups and downs. You score in some innings and sometimes you don’t. But personally, I had to decide at a certain point that I need to play exactly like this – with this exact intent. It may not yield results on all occasions, but I am not going to change my intent or process,” the Indian opener added.

