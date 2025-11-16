LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India A vs Pakistan A Junior Asia Cup Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs PAK T20I Match Live Telecast on TV and Mobile Apps Online

IND Vs PAK A Junior Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: Pakistan A are chasing a target of 137 runs against India A. India A and Pakistan are set to clash in a high-voltage encounter at the ongoing Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, promising an exciting T20 showdown between the two arch-rivals. The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 semifinals will be played on November 21, and the final on November 23, 2025.

India A vs Pakistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025. (Representative Image: BCCI)
India A vs Pakistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025. (Representative Image: BCCI)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: November 16, 2025 22:09:41 IST

India A vs Pakistan A Junior Asia Cup Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs PAK T20I Match Live Telecast on TV and Mobile Apps Online

India A vs Pakistan A Junior Asia Cup Live Streaming: Pakistan A are chasing a target of 137 runs against India A. India A and Pakistan are set to clash in a high-voltage encounter at the ongoing Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, promising an exciting T20 showdown between the two arch-rivals. The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 starts from November 14 in Doha with eight teams vying for the ultimate silverware. A total of 15 matches will be played, with two games being played every day. The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 semifinals will be played on November 21, and the final on November 23, 2025. 

Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Groups 

Group A: Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A, Hong Kong (China) 

Group B: India A, Pakistan A, UAE, and Oman 

India A vs Pakistan A Match Date & Time 

India A vs Pakistan A Match Date: November 16, 2025

India A vs Pakistan A Match Time: 8 PM IST

India A vs Pakistan A Match Venue: West End International Cricket Stadium, Doha

 IND Vs PAK A Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch India A vs Pakistan A Match Live in India? 

Viewers can watch the India A vs Pakistan A match live in India at 8 PM IST on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD and Sony Sports Ten 1 HD channels across the country. Sony Sports Network holds the official broadcasting rights for the Asia Cup Rising Star 2025 in India. 

 IND Vs PAK A Live Streaming:When & Where to Watch India A vs Pakistan A Match Live Online? 

Viewers can watch the India A vs Pakistan A match online through the Sony LIV app and website. The streaming will be available from 8 PM IST on Sunday. 

India A vs Pakistan A Squads 

India A Squad

  • Priyansh Arya

  • Vaibhav Suryavanshi

  • Nehal Wadhera

  • Naman Dhir

  • Jitesh Sharma (w/c)

  • Ramandeep Singh

  • Ashutosh Sharma

  • Harsh Dubey

  • Yash Thakur

  • Gurjapneet Singh

  • Suyash Sharma

Pakistan A Squad

  • Yasir Khan

  • Mohammad Naeem

  • Mohammad Faiq

  • Maaz Sadaqat

  • Ghazi Ghori (w)

  • Irfan Khan (c)

  • Saad Masood

  • Mubasir Khan

  • Ubaid Shah

  • Salman Mirza

  • Ahmed Daniyal

First published on: Nov 16, 2025 10:09 PM IST
