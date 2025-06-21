Live Tv
Home > Sports > India Creates History: 6 Golds, 1 Silver In Men’s Freestyle At U-23 Asian Wrestling Championship 2025

India Creates History: 6 Golds, 1 Silver In Men’s Freestyle At U-23 Asian Wrestling Championship 2025

The Indian Men’s Freestyle Wrestling Team clinched a historic win at the U-23 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship 2025, securing 6 golds and 1 silver. This marks India's best-ever performance in the freestyle category at any Asian Wrestling Championship.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: June 22, 2025 01:22:00 IST

After the spectacular performance by the Indian Women’s Wrestling Team, which secured the Champion Trophy, the Indian Men’s Freestyle Wrestling Team has now created history by winning 6 Gold Medals and 1 Silver Medal, and clinching the Champion Trophy at the U-23 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship 2025 held at Vung Tau (Vietnam), according to a release from WFI.
This is India’s best-ever performance in the Freestyle category at any Asian Wrestling Championship.
Gold Medal Winners
61 kg – Nikhil
65 kg – Sujeet
74 kg – Jaideep
79 kg – Chander Mohan
92 kg – Sachin
97 kg – Vicky
Silver Medal Winner
125 kg – Jaspooran Singh
The Indian Freestyle team’s domination on the mat marks a historic milestone, showcasing the nation’s growing strength in international wrestling.
The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) acknowledges the continued support and guidance of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, the Sports Authority of India (SAI), and the entire wrestling fraternity in achieving this landmark success. 

(Except the headline, nothing has been edited by the NewsX team, Inputs taken from ANI)

Tags: indian women's wrestling teamu-23 senior asian wrestling championship 2025
