LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump Gaza news tata motors Kerala BJP adani dhanush Karur stampede Democrats Asia Cup 2025 Final donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India-Pakistan Asia Cup Final: The Trophy Controversy That’s Dividing Fans, Wasim Mulla Speaks Out

India-Pakistan Asia Cup Final: The Trophy Controversy That’s Dividing Fans, Wasim Mulla Speaks Out

The recent Asia Cup final was no exception producing both high drama on the field and heated discussions off it. While India registered a memorable victory the post-match moments sparked fresh debate over...

India-Pakistan Asia Cup Final: The Trophy Controversy That’s Dividing Fans, Wasim Mulla Speaks Out

Published By: Unaiza Gadia
Last updated: October 1, 2025 17:46:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India-Pakistan Asia Cup Final: The Trophy Controversy That’s Dividing Fans, Wasim Mulla Speaks Out

Few contests in world sport carry the weight and intensity of India- Pakistan encounter. The recent Asia Cup final was no exception producing both high drama on the field and heated discussions off it. While India registered a memorable victory the post-match moments sparked fresh debate when the Indian side chose not to accept the trophy directly from PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi. The incident added an unexpected layer of controversy to what had otherwise been a celebrated sporting achievement.

International athlete Wasim Mulla widely respected for his balanced views and commitment to fair play reacted thoughtfully to the situation. He pointed out that if India had grievances over Pakistan’s past actions the stronger stand would have been not to play the match at all. However, once the contest was accepted and won walking away from the trophy blurred the line between sport and politics. His reaction reflected mixed feelings that is pride in India’s performance but concern that symbolic gestures risk overshadowing the spirit of the game.

The match turned into a true celebration of cricket keeping millions of fans hooked in both countries and even beyond. Every run every dismissal and every nail-biting moment drew thunderous cheers. But for the players it was far more than entertainment.

Also Read: 10 Viral Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts For Men’s Fashion And Portraits

Months of training, handling pressure and living up to the hopes of countless supporters had gone into their performance. The winners earned their triumph through discipline, preparation and mental strength. Meanwhile the losing team though short on runs, showed immense grit and played with heart right until the final ball.

Mulla stressed that these efforts deserve respect regardless of political differences. Players after all dedicate their lives to their sport facing criticism when they fail and heavy pressure when they succeed. Their hard work courage under pressure and relentless pursuit of excellence should remain the focus rather than gestures that divert attention from their performances.

As the discussions settle the final leaves two clear impressions that is India’s dominant victory and the reminder of how easily the line between sport and politics can blur. Voices like Wasim Mulla’s highlight that rivalries may spark excitement but it is the respect for players and the game that keeps the real spirit of cricket alive.

Also Read: Car Fire Inside Coastal Road Tunnel Disrupts Traffic In Mumbai

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 5:45 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Asia Cupasia cup 2025asia cup finalAsia Cup final 2025Asia Cup TrophyAsia Cup trophy controversyAsia Cup Trophy LostIndia Pakistan matchindia vs pakistan asia cup finalIndia vs Pakistan cricketInternational athlete Wasim MullaWasim Mulla

RELATED News

Not Abhishek Sharma Or Shubman Gill, Indian Cricket Upstart Featured In TIME100 Next List!
BCCI’s Impeachment Threat Forces Mohsin Naqvi To Give Trophy To UAE Board
BCCI Reshapes Youth Selection With First Class Eligibility Rule
Sports Daily Outlook – Key Tennis, Soccer, NBA, and MLB Updates for Wednesday, October 1, 2025
Australia vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch AUS vs NZ match live Telecast on TV and online in India?

LATEST NEWS

Bomb Explosion In Munich Suspends Oktoberfest Festival
Tata Capital IPO: How It’s Different From Jio Financial Rs.15,000 Crore Power Play, Are You Ready To Invest?
Jitendra Vaswani’s BloggersIdeas launches AI Automation services to help businesses scale smarter
No Leadership Change: ‘I Will Serve Full Five-Year Term As Karnataka CM’, Siddaramaiah Declares
Consortium Gifts Celebrates the Spirit of 2025 Diwali Gifting with ‘Aap Aur Aapke Apne’
Roadies’ Milind Chandwani Ties The Knot With Balika Vadhu Star Avika Gor, Love Story Unveiled!
Spooked by AI, Bollywood stars drag Google into fight for 'personality rights'
‘Arrange Sex Partner For Dubai Sheikh’: Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Delhi Godman Chaitanyananda Leaked
Massive Ganja Bust In Vijayawada: DRI Seizes Rs.2.6 Crore Worth, Mastermind Arrested Near Salem
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 02, 2025, By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On Difficult Situations At Work
India-Pakistan Asia Cup Final: The Trophy Controversy That’s Dividing Fans, Wasim Mulla Speaks Out

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India-Pakistan Asia Cup Final: The Trophy Controversy That’s Dividing Fans, Wasim Mulla Speaks Out

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India-Pakistan Asia Cup Final: The Trophy Controversy That’s Dividing Fans, Wasim Mulla Speaks Out
India-Pakistan Asia Cup Final: The Trophy Controversy That’s Dividing Fans, Wasim Mulla Speaks Out
India-Pakistan Asia Cup Final: The Trophy Controversy That’s Dividing Fans, Wasim Mulla Speaks Out
India-Pakistan Asia Cup Final: The Trophy Controversy That’s Dividing Fans, Wasim Mulla Speaks Out

QUICK LINKS