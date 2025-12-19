LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Semi-Final Weather: What Happens If Match Is Washed Out? Final Qualification Scenarios Explained

India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Semi-Final Weather: What Happens If Match Is Washed Out? Final Qualification Scenarios Explained

India U19 Asia Cup Final Qualification Scenario: Heavy rain has disrupted the U19 Asia Cup semi-finals in Dubai, delaying India vs Sri Lanka and Pakistan vs Bangladesh. India has remained unbeaten in the group stage.

Rain delays India U19 Asia Cup semi-finals; higher-ranked teams may advance as UAE weather disrupts India-Sri Lanka clash. Photos: X.
Rain delays India U19 Asia Cup semi-finals; higher-ranked teams may advance as UAE weather disrupts India-Sri Lanka clash. Photos: X.

Last updated: December 19, 2025 14:04:24 IST

India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Semi-Final Weather: What Happens If Match Is Washed Out? Final Qualification Scenarios Explained

India U19 Asia Cup Final Qualification Scenario: The U19 Asia Cup semi-finals at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai have been hit by heavy rain, delaying both India’s clash with Sri Lanka and the Pakistan-Bangladesh encounter. Puddles on the ground and a waterlogged outfield have pushed the start of the knockout games into uncertainty.

Is There A Reserve Day For U19 Asia Cup Semi-Finals?

As per tournament rules, 3:30 PM is the latest possible start for a 20-over match. Beyond this cutoff, the outcome of the semi-finals could be determined without a ball being bowled.

Unlike some tournaments, no reserve days have been allocated for the semi-finals. If the matches are abandoned due to rain, the higher-ranked team from the group stage will automatically advance to the final scheduled for Sunday, December 21.

U19 Asia Cup Final Qualification Scenario: India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan

India vs Sri Lanka: India, led by Ayush Mhatre, would progress to the final as Group A toppers.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Bangladesh would advance if their game is called off, setting up a potential India-Bangladesh final.

India has been the standout team of the tournament, winning all their group stage matches comprehensively. Their campaign included victories over the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, and Malaysia, demonstrating both batting firepower and bowling depth.

Against UAE: India posted over 430 runs, with opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashing 171 off 95 balls.

Against Pakistan: India was restricted to 240 but still secured a 90-run victory.

Against Malaysia: India piled up 408 for 7, highlighted by Abhigyan Kundu’s double century, and dismissed Malaysia for just 93 to seal a 315-run win.

These results ensured India finished top of Group A with a perfect record, cementing their status as tournament favourites and providing a strong dress rehearsal ahead of the U19 World Cup in January 2026.

India Vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup Semi-Final: UAE Weather

The United Arab Emirates is experiencing unsettled weather as a low-pressure system continues to affect the region. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and hail across various emirates including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and northern regions.

Moderate to strong winds are reducing visibility and stirring dust, while coastal waters remain rough. The heavy rainfall has already caused water-logged streets, slowed traffic, and led to suspension of some intercity transport services. Authorities have advised residents to limit travel unless necessary.

First published on: Dec 19, 2025 1:38 PM IST
QUICK LINKS