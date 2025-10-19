India Vs Australia ODI Match 1 Probable Playing 11: Strengths And Weaknesses

Australia will begin the ODI series against India in Perth with a strong lineup after a disappointing performance against South Africa at home. The team management has named experienced and in-form players to ensure a competitive performance in the first ODI.

Mitchell Marsh will lead the side as captain in Pat Cummins’ absence and open the innings alongside Travis Head. Both are expected to provide an aggressive start and set the tone for the match.

The squad includes a mix of young talent and seasoned campaigners, focusing on balancing batting depth and bowling strength for the upcoming encounters.

IND vs AUS 1st ODI – Predicted Playing XIs



India Probable XI vs Australia: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar or Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

Australia Probable XI vs India: Mitchell Marsh (C), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matthew Renshaw, Josh Philippe (WK), Mitchell Owen, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

Australia Bowling Attack: Pace and Spin Options

Australia’s bowling department will be led by Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, who are expected to take the new ball and attack from the start.

Young pacers Xavier Bartlett and Mitchell Owen will support the pace attack, providing variety and depth. The spin department will be managed primarily by Matthew Kuhnemann, with Travis Head and Matthew Short as additional spin options.

Starc’s return boosts Australia’s attack significantly, while Hazlewood’s experience ensures stability in the bowling lineup. The mix of fast bowlers and spinners gives the team flexibility to adapt to pitch conditions and target Indian batters strategically in Perth.

Australia’s strengths lie in their experienced pace attack with Starc and Hazlewood leading the charge, complemented by young talent like Bartlett and Owen.

The batting order has aggressive openers and versatile middle-order players to anchor or accelerate innings as required. Weaknesses include reliance on top-order batsmen for consistent scoring, as lower-order contributions may be limited.

Spin options are adequate but may struggle on flat pitches against India’s skilled batters. Overall, the combination of experience, young talent, and aggressive play style makes Australia a formidable opponent in the 1st ODI against India, while strategic execution will be crucial for victory.

