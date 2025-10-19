When And Where To Watch IND vs AUS On TV & Online? Complete Schedule, Match Timing & More

India and Australia will play a three-match ODI series starting October 19, 2025, in Perth. The second and third ODIs are scheduled for October 23 and 25. Shubman Gill will captain India in ODIs for the first time, replacing Rohit Sharma.

After his successful Test captaincy debut in England and a series win over the West Indies at home, Gill begins his ODI leadership journey against Australia. Former captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma return to the Indian ODI squad after seven months, following their retirement from T20Is and Tests.

Shreyas Iyer will serve as vice-captain.

The spotlight in the series will be on returning Indian veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, while Shubman Gill leads the team.

Shreyas Iyer joins as vice-captain, supporting Gill in ODIs. Australia has made three key changes: Cameron Green is ruled out and replaced by Marnus Labuschagne. Josh Philippe steps aside for Josh Inglis, recovering from a calf strain. Matthew Kuhnemann replaces Adam Zampa.

Both teams are set to field strong squads, combining experienced players and emerging talent, ensuring a competitive and exciting series across all three matches.

Focus 🔛 High intensity from #TeamIndia as they get ready for the challenge Down Under 💪 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/UB9dIA1Q76 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 18, 2025

How to Watch India vs Australia ODI Series?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster for India’s white-ball tour of Australia 2025. Fans can watch all ODIs live on Star Sports channels across India.

For online streaming, the series will be available on the JioCinema app and website, offering live coverage of all matches. The broadcast includes expert analysis, player interviews, and match highlights. Viewers in India can follow the games in real-time, track scores, and enjoy exclusive insights. These platforms ensure that fans do not miss any moment of the India vs Australia ODI series 2025.

India and Australia have faced each other in 152 ODIs. India has won 58 matches, while Australia leads with 84 wins. Ten matches ended without a result.

The last ODI clash between these teams took place in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal, where India defeated Australia by four wickets. The upcoming series provides an opportunity for India to strengthen its head-to-head record and for Australia to reclaim dominance. Fans will watch closely as both teams showcase their top players in batting, bowling, and fielding across three high-stakes ODI encounters.

Squads for India vs Australia ODI Series

India: Shubman Gill (captain), Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc. Games 2 and 3 only: Adam Zampa, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis.

