India vs England 5th Test Day 5 Weather Forecast: 60 Percent Chance Of Rain To Disrupt Play?

The fifth and final day of the India vs England Test at The Oval is building up to be a nail-biter. England are just 35 runs away from victory, while India need four more wickets to pull off a stunning comeback. The match is perfectly poised for a dramatic finish.

Weather Forecast Raises Concerns for India vs England Finale

England were cruising comfortably in their chase of 374, thanks to brilliant centuries from Joe Root and Harry Brook. But the Indian bowlers roared back late on Day 4, with Prasidh Krishna producing a stunning spell that pushed England from 293/4 to 339/6.

As the clouds rolled in, the umpires called stumps early due to poor light and an incoming drizzle. That interruption pushed the match into Day 5, marking the fifth consecutive Test in this series to go down to the wire.

But weather may now play a big part. According to the BBC forecast for Monday in London, no rain is expected at the start. However, chances increase steadily through the day, from 19% up to 80%, potentially affecting the match.

Joe Root, Harry Brook Power England in High-Stakes Run Chase

England’s fightback on Day 4 was spearheaded by Joe Root, who struck a composed 105 off 152 balls. It was his 39th Test hundred and a fitting nod to his former coach, Graham Thorpe, in whose honor the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is being played.

Harry Brook supported him with an explosive 111 from just 98 balls, his tenth Test century. Brook had a lucky break when he was dropped by Mohammed Siraj on 19, and he made the most of it. Together, Root and Brook stitched a massive 195-run partnership, putting England on the brink of a memorable win.

Indian Bowlers Use Overcast Conditions to Stage Comeback

Just when England looked set for a smooth finish, the Indian bowlers found a way back. Prasidh Krishna removed both Root and Jacob Bethell in a fiery spell, swinging the momentum. The overcast conditions aided movement, allowing India to apply pressure.

Jamie Smith and Jamie Overton, the unbeaten batters at stumps, were forced into survival mode. They managed to see off the final few deliveries before bad light and rain ended the day’s play earlier than scheduled.

Rain May Decide India vs England Series Scoreline

With Chris Woakes seen padded up in the dressing room despite his injured arm in a sling, England may be down to their last recognized batting pair. India will look to exploit any early movement on Day 5 and push for a win to square the series 2-2.

If rain spoils the day, a draw could be on the cards, leaving England with a 2-1 series win. The stage is set, but the weather might have the final say in what has been an unforgettable Test series.

ALSO READ: Nasser Hussain and Dinesh Karthik Slam Umpires’ ‘Lack of Common Sense’ Decision To Declare Early Stumps In IND vs ENG Test