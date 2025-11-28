LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India To Lock Horns With Pakistan On December 14 In U19 Asia Cup

India are all set to take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup fixture on December 14. The side will commence the tournament on December 12 against Qualifier 1.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: November 28, 2025 17:31:09 IST

India and Pakistan are set to take on each in the U19 Asia Cup fixture on December 14, 2025 in Dubai. The arch-rivals have been put in Group A and will be joined by two more teams post the conclusion of qualifiers. As many 14 teams – Bahrain, Hong Kong, Iran, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Maldives, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand and UAE – are playing in the qualifiers. Out of these, the two finalists and the third-placed side will march ahead in the main tournament. 

India will play the tournament opener against Qualifier 1 on December 12, 2025, followed by the marquee clash against Pakistan. The side will then lock horns with Qualifier 3 in their third group match on December 16, 2025. The first and the second semi-finals will take place on December 19, 2025 while the title clash is slated to take place on December 21, 2025. 

Group A: India, Pakistan, Qualifier 1, Qualifier 3

Group B: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Qualifier 2

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also announced the squad for the competition. Ayush Mhatre will lead the side while Vihaan Malhotra has been named his deputy. Youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi who has been making headlines with his power-hitting and aggressive batting has also been named in the squad. Kishan Kumar Singh is also included in the squad, but his participation in the eight-team tournament is subject to fitness clearance.

Rahul Kumar, Hemchudeshan J, B.K. Kishore and Aditya Rawat are the standby players. 

India U19 squad for Asia Cup: Ayush Mhatre (C), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra (vc), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh (wk), Yuvraj Gohil, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Naman Pushpak, D. Deepesh, Henil Patel, Kishan Kumar Singh*, Udhav Mohan, Aaron George

Standby players: Rahul Kumar, Hemchudeshan J, B.K. Kishore, Aditya Rawat

First published on: Nov 28, 2025 5:28 PM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ind vs pakindia vs pakistanU19 Asia Cupvaibhav suryavanshi

