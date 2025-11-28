India To Lock Horns With Pakistan On December 14 In U19 Asia Cup

India and Pakistan are set to take on each in the U19 Asia Cup fixture on December 14, 2025 in Dubai. The arch-rivals have been put in Group A and will be joined by two more teams post the conclusion of qualifiers. As many 14 teams – Bahrain, Hong Kong, Iran, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Maldives, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand and UAE – are playing in the qualifiers. Out of these, the two finalists and the third-placed side will march ahead in the main tournament.

India will play the tournament opener against Qualifier 1 on December 12, 2025, followed by the marquee clash against Pakistan. The side will then lock horns with Qualifier 3 in their third group match on December 16, 2025. The first and the second semi-finals will take place on December 19, 2025 while the title clash is slated to take place on December 21, 2025.

Group A: India, Pakistan, Qualifier 1, Qualifier 3

Group B: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Qualifier 2

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also announced the squad for the competition. Ayush Mhatre will lead the side while Vihaan Malhotra has been named his deputy. Youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi who has been making headlines with his power-hitting and aggressive batting has also been named in the squad. Kishan Kumar Singh is also included in the squad, but his participation in the eight-team tournament is subject to fitness clearance.

Rahul Kumar, Hemchudeshan J, B.K. Kishore and Aditya Rawat are the standby players.

India U19 squad for Asia Cup: Ayush Mhatre (C), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra (vc), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh (wk), Yuvraj Gohil, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Naman Pushpak, D. Deepesh, Henil Patel, Kishan Kumar Singh*, Udhav Mohan, Aaron George

Standby players: Rahul Kumar, Hemchudeshan J, B.K. Kishore, Aditya Rawat