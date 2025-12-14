LIVE TV
India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup: Fans Call Ahmed Hussain 'Flying Superman' After PAK Fielder Takes Blinder Against IND | WATCH

India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup: Fans Call Ahmed Hussain ‘Flying Superman’ After PAK Fielder Takes Blinder Against IND | WATCH

India and Pakistan are taking on each other in U19 Asia Cup fixture in Dubai. Pakistan put India into bat after winning the toss in a rain-curtailed fixture

Ahmed Hussain. (Screengrab/X)
Ahmed Hussain. (Screengrab/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 14, 2025 13:12:22 IST

India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup: Fans Call Ahmed Hussain ‘Flying Superman’ After PAK Fielder Takes Blinder Against IND | WATCH

Pakistan’s Ahmed Hussain held on to a stunning catch during the U19 Asia Cup fixture against India in Dubai to dismiss Vedant Trivedi. The atter went for the cut on an outside off stump delivery from Niqab Shafiq but Hussain took a blinder at backward point to send him back for 7.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and put India into bat. The bowlers didn’t disappoint in the initial stages of the innings as they picked wickets on a regular intervals. The first one to walk back was in-form batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi who was dismissed for 5 off 6.



Later, captain Ayush Mhatre tried to build a partnership with Aaron George but the skipper was undone for 38 off 25 by Sayyam. George went on to score a fifty.

The two sides came into this game on the back of a stunning win in their previous respective matches and will look to continue momentum. The top two sides from both the groups will march ahead. Pakistan are currently placed at the top as they have a better NRR.

Also Read: India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup: India Stick to No-Handshake Policy Against Pakistan

First published on: Dec 14, 2025 1:12 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup: Fans Call Ahmed Hussain ‘Flying Superman’ After PAK Fielder Takes Blinder Against IND | WATCH

QUICK LINKS