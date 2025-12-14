India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup: Fans Call Ahmed Hussain ‘Flying Superman’ After PAK Fielder Takes Blinder Against IND | WATCH

Pakistan’s Ahmed Hussain held on to a stunning catch during the U19 Asia Cup fixture against India in Dubai to dismiss Vedant Trivedi. The atter went for the cut on an outside off stump delivery from Niqab Shafiq but Hussain took a blinder at backward point to send him back for 7.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and put India into bat. The bowlers didn’t disappoint in the initial stages of the innings as they picked wickets on a regular intervals. The first one to walk back was in-form batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi who was dismissed for 5 off 6.

🚨 FLYING SUPERMAN ALERT! 🚨 Ahmed Hussain flew through the air like SUPERMAN! 🦸‍♂️ That is an absolute screamer! India are 4 down and the fielding side is ON FIRE! pic.twitter.com/qm1e39Hluu — Humais khan (@Humireacts) December 14, 2025







Later, captain Ayush Mhatre tried to build a partnership with Aaron George but the skipper was undone for 38 off 25 by Sayyam. George went on to score a fifty.

The two sides came into this game on the back of a stunning win in their previous respective matches and will look to continue momentum. The top two sides from both the groups will march ahead. Pakistan are currently placed at the top as they have a better NRR.

