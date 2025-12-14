LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup: IND U19 Thump PAK U19 By 90 Runs To Move At The Helm In Points Table

India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup: IND U19 Thump PAK U19 By 90 Runs To Move At The Helm In Points Table

India thumped Pakistan by 90 runs after bowling the opposition out for 150 while chasing 241 in the U19 Asia Cup.

India beat Pakistan. (Photo Credits: X)
India beat Pakistan. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 14, 2025 18:25:15 IST

India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup: IND U19 Thump PAK U19 By 90 Runs To Move At The Helm In Points Table

India registered a comprehensive win against Pakistan in a rain-curtailed U19 Asia Cup fixture in Dubai on Sunday. Defending a target of 241, India bundled out Pakistan for 150 and won the match by 90 runs. The Indian bowlers didn’t let the Pakistan batters take an upper hand and continuously put pressure with economical spells of bowling.

Huzaifa Ahsan tried to hold the fort as he chipped in with 70 runs but didn’t get any support from the other end. Kanishk Chouhan and Deepesh Devendran picked up three wickets each.







Earlier, India were bundled out for 240 in 46.1 overs after Pakistan bowlers put up a brilliant show. Mohammad Sayyam and Abdul Subhan scalped three wickets apiece while Niqab Shafiq scalped a couple. For India, it was Aaron George who helped the side put up a decent total on the board with a brilliant 85 off 88. 

The Indian batters did get the starts but were not able to convert them into big scores. Skipper Ayush Mhatre chipped in with 38 off 25 while Abhigyan Kundu scored 22 off 32. It was Kanishk Chouhan’s late surge where he struck 46 off 46 that came in pretty handy. 

First published on: Dec 14, 2025 6:25 PM IST
India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup: IND U19 Thump PAK U19 By 90 Runs To Move At The Helm In Points Table

