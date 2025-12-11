LIVE TV
Home > Sports > India vs South Africa 2nd T20: When And Where To Watch IND v SA On TV And Online – Check Live Streaming Details

India vs South Africa 2nd T20: When And Where To Watch IND v SA On TV And Online – Check Live Streaming Details

India and South Africa face off in the second T20 in Chandigarh after India’s commanding 101-run win in the series opener. Hardik Pandya’s explosive finish and a clinical bowling display set the tone as India dominated the Proteas in the first match. As fans gear up for the rematch, the key focus is on match timing, venue, and where to watch the high-voltage clash live.

IND vs SA 2nd T20: Match time, venue and where to watch live as India meet South Africa again in Chandigarh. Photo: ANI.
IND vs SA 2nd T20: Match time, venue and where to watch live as India meet South Africa again in Chandigarh. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: December 11, 2025 13:48:23 IST

India vs South Africa 2nd T20: When And Where To Watch IND v SA On TV And Online – Check Live Streaming Details

India and South Africa are all set to play the second T20 on December 11 in Chandigarh. The two teams are playing a five-match T20 series. In the first match of the series, India thrashed South Africa, winning the match by 101 runs. Batting first, India set a target of 176 runs with all-rounder Hardik Pandya scoring a match-winning half-century. In response, the Proteas were bundled for just 74 runs with all six Indian bowlers taking wickets. 

India Vs South Africa 2nd T20: Chandigarh Pitch Report 

India and South Africa are playing the 2nd T20 at  Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur (New Chandigarh), Punjab. The pitch is known for its pace and bounce. While observers say that the pitch conditions would favour India however the pace of the wicket can help South African pacers as well. 

Proteas fast bowlers gave a tough time to the top-order Indian batters early on, with Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav falling cheaply. However, it was the late blitz from Hardik Pandya that helped the team to put a respectable total on board.

India Vs South Africa 2nd T20: Where And When 

The second match of the ongoing five-match series will be played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur (New Chandigarh), Punjab. Like the first match, the second T20 will start at 7:00 PM Indian time, while the toss will happen half an hour earlier at 6:30 PM.

Where To Watch The India Vs South Africa 2nd T20? Livestreaming And TV Details

The second T20 match will be telecast live and will be available online as well. If you want to watch the match on TV, it is available will be broadcast on Star Sports Network channels in English, Hindi, and other regional languages.

For those intending to watch online, the 2nd T20 will be available on the India vs South Africa T20 series on the JioStar app and website.

First published on: Dec 11, 2025 1:47 PM IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20: When And Where To Watch IND v SA On TV And Online – Check Live Streaming Details

