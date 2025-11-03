LIVE TV
India vs South Africa Series: Check Full Schedule Here

India will try to use its home advantage and the depth of talent available in its squad, while on the other side, South Africa is planning to unsettle the hosts and win them over by their diverse skills across formats.

(Image Credit: ANI/BCCI via X)
(Image Credit: ANI/BCCI via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 3, 2025 15:53:39 IST

The tournament will start off with two Test matches on 14 November 2025, putting the rival teams up against each other for the longest format on the Indian soil. The test series will then lead to a three match ODI series planned from 30 November to 6 December, and then a five match T20I series, which will last until 19 December 2025. This exhaustive schedule guarantees cricket to be played in all formats and allows the players to showcase their skills. 

Moreover, this mega tour from a broader point of view is a sign of the changing international cricket scenario, where the multi format tours are gaining more and more acceptance and combining the charm of Test cricket with the shorter types’ fast pace. India will try to use its home advantage and the depth of talent available in its squad, while on the other side, South Africa is planning to unsettle the hosts and win them over by their diverse skills across formats. The series is a delight for the cricket fans as it is to be an array of different types of cricket long and enduring Tests, tactical ODIs, and fast paced T20s, etc. The dates are set and the schedule is out, the excitement is already rising for what might turn out to be a historic tour in late 2025.

Schedule for India vs South Africa Test Series

1st Test – Friday, November 14, Kolkata

2nd Test – Saturday, November 22, Guwahati

Schedule for India vs South Africa ODI Series

1st ODI – Sunday, November 30, Ranchi

2nd ODI – Wednesday, December 3, Raipur

3rd ODI – Saturday, December 6, Visakhapatnam

Schedule for India vs South Africa T20I Series

1st T20I – Tuesday, December 9, Cuttack

2nd T20I – Thursday, December 11, Mullanpur

3rd T20I – Sunday, December 14, Dharamsala

4th T20I – Wednesday, December 17, Lucknow

5th T20I – Friday, December 19, Ahmedabad. 

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 3:53 PM IST
