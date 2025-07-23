India Women Beat England Women 2-1 in ODI Series: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Century, Kranti Goud’s 6-Fer Steal The Show

LIVE TV
India Women wrapped up a thrilling 2-1 ODI series win over England, thanks to a superb century from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and a match-turning six-wicket haul by 18-year-old Kranti Gaud. With strong batting partnerships and disciplined bowling, India held their nerve to seal a 13-run victory in the decider.

India Women Beat England Women 2-1 in ODI Series: Harmanpreet Kaur's Century and Kranti Goud's 6-Fer Steal the Show (Image Credit - X)
Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: July 23, 2025 01:58:15 IST

India Women pulled off a hard-fought 13-run win over England in the final ODI on Tuesday to wrap up the series 2-1. Harmanpreet Kaur struck a brilliant hundred, and teenager Kranti Gaud’s fiery six-wicket haul sealed the deal in a thriller at Chester-le-Street.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Century Sets Up Big Total in Final ODI

Harmanpreet looked in complete control from the moment she walked in. Her knock of 102 from 84 balls was packed with class and authority, and it helped set the tone for India’s innings. It was her seventh ODI century, and third against England.

She played a lot of her shots through the off-side, peppering the field with boundaries, and also timed a few beautifully down the ground. Her knock included a solid 81-run stand with Harleen Deol and a blazing 110 off 77 balls with Jemimah Rodrigues.

Rodrigues looked sharp, bringing out some classy strokes during her quick 50 off 45 balls. She cracked three back-to-back boundaries off Dean in the 41st over and added two more in the next. She couldn’t carry on beyond her fifty, but she did plenty of damage.

India Women Cross 300 After Strong Start and Middle-Order Boost

India started well with Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal putting up 64 for the first wicket. Mandhana was the one going after the bowlers, making 45 from 54 balls, while Rawal played steady at the other end, scoring 26 off 33 balls.

Rawal fell in the 13th over, edging one behind to Amy Jones off Charlie Dean, and the decision stood after review. Mandhana was out in the 18th, pulling a short ball from Sophie Ecclestone straight to Sophia Dunkley at midwicket.

Harleen Deol chipped in with a composed 45 from 65 balls, including four boundaries. She looked good before Lauren Bell got one to bounce sharply and ended her stay. Richa Ghosh then swung momentum back, smashing 38 from just 18 balls with two sixes and three fours.

Teen Star Kranti Gaud’s 6-Fer Wrecks England’s Chase

If there was one player who truly stole the show, it was Kranti Gaud. At just 18 years and 179 days, she became the second-youngest Indian to take a five-wicket haul in women’s ODIs, equaling Deepti Sharma’s mark.

Playing only her fourth ODI, Kranti came in with a bang. She finished with figures of 6 for 52 — a dream performance. The only Indian to do it earlier in her career was Purnima Choudhary, and that too on debut.

Kranti didn’t waste time either — she struck early with two wickets that put England under immediate pressure. Even when England built a partnership, Shree Charani broke it open, and then Deepti Sharma took out Natalie Sciver-Brunt, who was closing in on a hundred.

India Women Wrap Up Another Successful England Tour

Charani added another wicket, but Kranti was the one who finished things off. Her six-wicket spell came just when India needed it most. She looked fired up and confident, like she belonged on the big stage.

India’s fielding and bowling stayed tight through the innings. England had their moments, but couldn’t quite chase down the target. With the ODI series win added to the 3-2 T20I victory, India wrapped up another strong all-format tour away from home.

ALSO READ: Shubman Gill Slams England’s Lord’s Test Tactics ‘To Come 90 Seconds Late’ Shows Lack Of Sportsmanship

