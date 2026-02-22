LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Indian Football League 2025–26: Full Schedule, Format, And Key Updates

Indian Football League 2025–26: Full Schedule, Format, And Key Updates

The Indian Football League 2025–26 season begins on February 27, 2026. Check full fixtures, format details, teams, promotion rules, and key updates ahead of the new campaign.

Indian Football League 2025–26: Full Schedule, Format And Key Updates | Image Source - AIFF
Indian Football League 2025–26: Full Schedule, Format And Key Updates | Image Source - AIFF

Published By: Unnati Madan
Published: February 22, 2026 16:58:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Indian Football League 2025–26: Full Schedule, Format, And Key Updates

Indian Football League 2025–26: The Indian Football League (IFL) 2025–26 season will kickstart from February 27th, 2026. The Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-2026 is the second division of men’s professional football in India.

Ahead of the tournament, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has announced the complete fixtures for Stage 1. The opening day of the Indian Football League will consist of two games – Namdhari FC vs Aizawl FC and Chanmari FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC.

Indian Football League 2025-26: Stage 1 Fixtures

February Fixtures

27 February 2026
Namdhari FC vs Aizawl FC
Chanmari FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC

You Might Be Interested In

28 February 2026
Diamond Harbour FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC

March Fixtures

1 March 2026
Shillong Lajong FC vs Rajasthan United FC
Dempo Sports Club vs Real Kashmir FC

6 March 2026
Aizawl FC vs Rajasthan United FC

7 March 2026
Gokulam Kerala FC vs Namdhari FC
Chanmari FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC

8 March 2026
Shillong Lajong FC vs Real Kashmir FC
Diamond Harbour FC vs Dempo Sports Club

12 March 2026
Chanmari FC vs Dempo Sports Club

13 March 2026
Rajasthan United FC vs Namdhari FC
Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir FC

14 March 2026
Gokulam Kerala FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC
Shillong Lajong FC vs Diamond Harbour FC

17 March 2026
Rajasthan United FC vs Real Kashmir FC

19 March 2026
Chanmari FC vs Shillong Lajong FC
Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Namdhari FC

20 March 2026
Aizawl FC vs Diamond Harbour FC
Gokulam Kerala FC vs Dempo Sports Club

24 March 2026
Aizawl FC vs Chanmari FC

25 March 2026
Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Dempo Sports Club
Real Kashmir FC vs Namdhari FC

26 March 2026
Gokulam Kerala FC vs Shillong Lajong FC
Rajasthan United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC

31 March 2026
Gokulam Kerala FC vs Aizawl FC

April Fixtures

1 April 2026
Rajasthan United FC vs Chanmari FC
Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Shillong Lajong FC

2 April 2026
Dempo Sports Club vs Namdhari FC
Real Kashmir FC vs Diamond Harbour FC

5 April 2026
Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Aizawl FC

6 April 2026
Real Kashmir FC vs Chanmari FC
Namdhari FC vs Diamond Harbour FC

7 April 2026
Dempo Sports Club vs Shillong Lajong FC
Rajasthan United FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC

10 April 2026
Namdhari FC vs Shillong Lajong FC

11 April 2026
Diamond Harbour FC vs Chanmari FC
Dempo Sports Club vs Aizawl FC

12 April 2026
Real Kashmir FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC
Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Rajasthan United FC

17 April 2026
Namdhari FC vs Chanmari FC

18 April 2026
Shillong Lajong FC vs Aizawl FC
Diamond Harbour FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC

19 April 2026
Dempo Sports Club vs Rajasthan United FC
Real Kashmir FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC

How the Indian Football League (IFL) Works

The IFL 2025–26 season will be played in two stages.

Stage 1: All 10 teams will play each other in a round-robin format, both home and away. This stage will have 45 matches and will run from February 27 to April 19, 2026.

Stage 2: After that, the teams will split into two groups. The top half will compete in the Championship round, while the bottom half will play in the Relegation round. Points from Stage 1 will carry forward. The team that finishes on top at the end will be crowned champions and promoted to the Indian Super League 2026–27.

“The top two teams will qualify for IFL,” said a senior AIFF official. “We will announce the teams once the Participation and Team Allotment (PTA) process is completed and clubs confirm their participation. The league will be held on a single round basis where fixtures are scheduled as home and away matches.”

Diamond Harbour FC and Chanmari FC earned promotion to the I-League last season after finishing among the top two teams.

Sporting Clube ended up third, seven points behind Chanmari. This season, the club has appointed experienced coach Fernando Santiago Varela and is aiming to bounce back strongly.

“We have to continue fighting and solve areas that need improvement, without letting it affect our objective,” said Varela, who has managed several teams in India and also has coaching experience in Spain and Afghanistan.

IFL 2 teams:

Bengaluru United (Bengaluru, Karnataka), MYJ-GMSC (Mumbai, Maharashtra), Morning Star (Diphu, Assam), NEROCA (Imphal, Manipur), SAT (Tirur, Kerala), Sporting Clube de Goa (Panaji, Goa), United SC (Kalyani, West Bengal), Sporting Bengaluru (Bengaluru, Karnataka), Delhi FC (New Delhi), Sudeva Delhi FC (New Delhi).

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Will RCB Play At Chinnaswamy? Latest Report Sparks Uncertainty Despite Government Clearance

First published on: Feb 22, 2026 4:58 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: I-League 2025-26IFL 2025-26 fixturesIFL schedule 2026Indian Football League 2025-26Indian football second divisionNamdhari FC vs Aizawl FC

RELATED News

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Sanju Samson Adopt Virat Kohli-Style Anchor Role After India’s Batting Collapse vs South Africa?

T20 World Cup: Why Virat Kohli is Trending After India’s Heavy Loss vs South Africa in Ahmedabad— Explained

IND vs SA: David Miller Loses Cool, Charges at Washington Sundar After Heated On-Field Exchange | WATCH

IND vs SA: ‘India Are Beatable’ — David Miller’s Blunt Verdict After Match-Winning Knock in T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026 Most Wickets: Shadley van Schalkwyk Leads; Varun Chakaravarthy Only Indian in Top 5 On Feb 23

LATEST NEWS

GTA 6 India Prices Surface Online Ahead Of 2026 Launch, Fresh Retail Listings Spark Buzz Amid Ongoing Release Delays

Holika Dahan 2026: Sacred Bonfires To Blaze Across India On March 2 Or 3? Puja Rituals, Significance And Everything You Need To Know

Bacha Bazi: Boys Dressed As Girls, Forced To Dance, And Abused In Pakistan And Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan

Celebration Turns Chaotic: IAF Personnel, Father Assaulted After Objecting To Drinking In UP Wedding Procession | WATCH Viral Video

Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ₹70 Crore Empire: A Look at His Net Worth, Luxury Cars, and Lavish Lifestyle

Agra Fort Hosts Historic Shivrajyotsav 2026 Honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 396th Jayanti; Vinod Patil Present

Gurugram Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashes, Abuses Boyfriend On Busy Road, Viral Meltdown Leaves Bystanders Stunned

Is This The Time To Buy ITC Shares? Stock Set To Stabilize After Three-Month Slump Amid Cigarette Price Hikes FMCG Growth

Amid War Fear, India Urges Citizens To ‘Leave Iran’ Immediately As Tehran‑Washington Tension Heats Up, Issues Emergency Contact Numbers

NEET MDS 2026 Online Registration to Begin Shortly, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Indian Football League 2025–26: Full Schedule, Format, And Key Updates

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Indian Football League 2025–26: Full Schedule, Format, And Key Updates

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Indian Football League 2025–26: Full Schedule, Format, And Key Updates
Indian Football League 2025–26: Full Schedule, Format, And Key Updates
Indian Football League 2025–26: Full Schedule, Format, And Key Updates
Indian Football League 2025–26: Full Schedule, Format, And Key Updates

QUICK LINKS