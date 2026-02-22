Indian Football League 2025–26: Full Schedule, Format, And Key Updates

Indian Football League 2025–26: The Indian Football League (IFL) 2025–26 season will kickstart from February 27th, 2026. The Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-2026 is the second division of men’s professional football in India.

Ahead of the tournament, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has announced the complete fixtures for Stage 1. The opening day of the Indian Football League will consist of two games – Namdhari FC vs Aizawl FC and Chanmari FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC.

February Fixtures

27 February 2026

Namdhari FC vs Aizawl FC

Chanmari FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC

28 February 2026

Diamond Harbour FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC

March Fixtures

1 March 2026

Shillong Lajong FC vs Rajasthan United FC

Dempo Sports Club vs Real Kashmir FC

6 March 2026

Aizawl FC vs Rajasthan United FC

7 March 2026

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Namdhari FC

Chanmari FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC

8 March 2026

Shillong Lajong FC vs Real Kashmir FC

Diamond Harbour FC vs Dempo Sports Club

12 March 2026

Chanmari FC vs Dempo Sports Club

13 March 2026

Rajasthan United FC vs Namdhari FC

Aizawl FC vs Real Kashmir FC

14 March 2026

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC

Shillong Lajong FC vs Diamond Harbour FC

17 March 2026

Rajasthan United FC vs Real Kashmir FC

19 March 2026

Chanmari FC vs Shillong Lajong FC

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Namdhari FC

20 March 2026

Aizawl FC vs Diamond Harbour FC

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Dempo Sports Club

24 March 2026

Aizawl FC vs Chanmari FC

25 March 2026

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Dempo Sports Club

Real Kashmir FC vs Namdhari FC

26 March 2026

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Shillong Lajong FC

Rajasthan United FC vs Diamond Harbour FC

31 March 2026

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Aizawl FC

April Fixtures

1 April 2026

Rajasthan United FC vs Chanmari FC

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Shillong Lajong FC

2 April 2026

Dempo Sports Club vs Namdhari FC

Real Kashmir FC vs Diamond Harbour FC

5 April 2026

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Aizawl FC

6 April 2026

Real Kashmir FC vs Chanmari FC

Namdhari FC vs Diamond Harbour FC

7 April 2026

Dempo Sports Club vs Shillong Lajong FC

Rajasthan United FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC

10 April 2026

Namdhari FC vs Shillong Lajong FC

11 April 2026

Diamond Harbour FC vs Chanmari FC

Dempo Sports Club vs Aizawl FC

12 April 2026

Real Kashmir FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Rajasthan United FC

17 April 2026

Namdhari FC vs Chanmari FC

18 April 2026

Shillong Lajong FC vs Aizawl FC

Diamond Harbour FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC

19 April 2026

Dempo Sports Club vs Rajasthan United FC

Real Kashmir FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC

How the Indian Football League (IFL) Works

The IFL 2025–26 season will be played in two stages.

Stage 1: All 10 teams will play each other in a round-robin format, both home and away. This stage will have 45 matches and will run from February 27 to April 19, 2026.

Stage 2: After that, the teams will split into two groups. The top half will compete in the Championship round, while the bottom half will play in the Relegation round. Points from Stage 1 will carry forward. The team that finishes on top at the end will be crowned champions and promoted to the Indian Super League 2026–27.

“The top two teams will qualify for IFL,” said a senior AIFF official. “We will announce the teams once the Participation and Team Allotment (PTA) process is completed and clubs confirm their participation. The league will be held on a single round basis where fixtures are scheduled as home and away matches.”

Diamond Harbour FC and Chanmari FC earned promotion to the I-League last season after finishing among the top two teams.

Sporting Clube ended up third, seven points behind Chanmari. This season, the club has appointed experienced coach Fernando Santiago Varela and is aiming to bounce back strongly.

“We have to continue fighting and solve areas that need improvement, without letting it affect our objective,” said Varela, who has managed several teams in India and also has coaching experience in Spain and Afghanistan.

IFL 2 teams:

Bengaluru United (Bengaluru, Karnataka), MYJ-GMSC (Mumbai, Maharashtra), Morning Star (Diphu, Assam), NEROCA (Imphal, Manipur), SAT (Tirur, Kerala), Sporting Clube de Goa (Panaji, Goa), United SC (Kalyani, West Bengal), Sporting Bengaluru (Bengaluru, Karnataka), Delhi FC (New Delhi), Sudeva Delhi FC (New Delhi).

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Will RCB Play At Chinnaswamy? Latest Report Sparks Uncertainty Despite Government Clearance