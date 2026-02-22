LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Cristiano Ronaldo Scripts History at 41, Leaves Lionel Messi Behind With New World Record

Cristiano Ronaldo Scripts History at 41, Leaves Lionel Messi Behind With New World Record

Cristiano Ronaldo makes history at 41, becoming the first footballer to score 500 goals after turning 30. With a clinical brace for Al-Nassr, CR7 hits 964 career goals, leaving rival Lionel Messi trailing as he closes in on the historic 1,000-goal milestone.

Cristiano Ronaldo scripts world record to leave Lionel Messi. Photo: Cristiano Ronaldo- X
Cristiano Ronaldo scripts world record to leave Lionel Messi. Photo: Cristiano Ronaldo- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: February 22, 2026 15:26:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Cristiano Ronaldo Scripts History at 41, Leaves Lionel Messi Behind With New World Record

On a historic Sunday evening in the Saudi Pro League, Cristiano Ronaldo once again defied the laws of biological decline. On February 22, 2026, the 41-year-old Portuguese icon reached a milestone that was previously thought to be impossible, becoming the first footballer in history to score 500 goals after turning 30.

Al Nassr Wins 4-0

The record-breaking moment occurred during Al-Nassr’s dominant 4-0 victory over Al-Hazem. The breakthrough came in the 13th minute when French winger Kingsley Coman picked out Ronaldo inside a crowded penalty area. Displaying the sharp instincts of a player half his age, Ronaldo controlled the ball with his right foot and expertly guided a left-footed shot into the far corner.

While the stadium held its breath during a brief VAR review for offside, the goal was eventually awarded, sparking massive celebrations. This strike was his 963rd career goal and officially his 500th since celebrating his 30th birthday in 2015. He later added a second in the 79th minute to cap off the night, taking his post-30 tally to 501.

You Might Be Interested In

Leaves Lionel Messi Behind

By hitting the 500-goal mark, Ronaldo has surpassed the long-standing record of former English striker Ronnie Rooke, who scored 493 goals after 30 in the post-WWII era. Other legendary figures like Brazil’s Romario (450 goals) and the prolific Josef Bican (446 goals) now sit firmly in his rearview mirror.

Most notably, the gap between Ronaldo and his career rival Lionel Messi continues to widen in this specific category. Since turning 30 in 2017, Messi has netted 331 goals for club and country. While Messi remains a creative force for Inter Miami and Argentina, Ronaldo’s pure volume of scoring in his “second prime” has placed him in a statistical stratosphere of his own.

Road to 1,000-Goal Mark

With his latest brace, Ronaldo’s career total now stands at 964 official goals. The world is now firmly on “1,000-watch,” as the Al-Nassr captain sits just 36 goals away from the most prestigious milestone in football history.

As Al-Nassr moves to the top of the Saudi Pro League table, one thing is certain: at 41, Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t just playing for records; he is reinventing what it means to be an ageing athlete.

First published on: Feb 22, 2026 3:26 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Sanju Samson Adopt Virat Kohli-Style Anchor Role After India’s Batting Collapse vs South Africa?

T20 World Cup: Why Virat Kohli is Trending After India’s Heavy Loss vs South Africa in Ahmedabad— Explained

IND vs SA: David Miller Loses Cool, Charges at Washington Sundar After Heated On-Field Exchange | WATCH

IND vs SA: ‘India Are Beatable’ — David Miller’s Blunt Verdict After Match-Winning Knock in T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026 Most Wickets: Shadley van Schalkwyk Leads; Varun Chakaravarthy Only Indian in Top 5 On Feb 23

LATEST NEWS

Holika Dahan 2026: Sacred Bonfires To Blaze Across India On March 2 Or 3? Puja Rituals, Significance And Everything You Need To Know

Bacha Bazi: Boys Dressed As Girls, Forced To Dance, And Abused In Pakistan And Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan

Celebration Turns Chaotic: IAF Personnel, Father Assaulted After Objecting To Drinking In UP Wedding Procession | WATCH Viral Video

Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ₹70 Crore Empire: A Look at His Net Worth, Luxury Cars, and Lavish Lifestyle

Agra Fort Hosts Historic Shivrajyotsav 2026 Honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 396th Jayanti; Vinod Patil Present

Gurugram Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashes, Abuses Boyfriend On Busy Road, Viral Meltdown Leaves Bystanders Stunned

Is This The Time To Buy ITC Shares? Stock Set To Stabilize After Three-Month Slump Amid Cigarette Price Hikes FMCG Growth

Amid War Fear, India Urges Citizens To ‘Leave Iran’ Immediately As Tehran‑Washington Tension Heats Up, Issues Emergency Contact Numbers

NEET MDS 2026 Online Registration to Begin Shortly, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Ravi Gupta – Leading AI-Driven SEO Expert in India & Growth

Cristiano Ronaldo Scripts History at 41, Leaves Lionel Messi Behind With New World Record

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Cristiano Ronaldo Scripts History at 41, Leaves Lionel Messi Behind With New World Record

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Cristiano Ronaldo Scripts History at 41, Leaves Lionel Messi Behind With New World Record
Cristiano Ronaldo Scripts History at 41, Leaves Lionel Messi Behind With New World Record
Cristiano Ronaldo Scripts History at 41, Leaves Lionel Messi Behind With New World Record
Cristiano Ronaldo Scripts History at 41, Leaves Lionel Messi Behind With New World Record

QUICK LINKS