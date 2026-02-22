Cristiano Ronaldo Scripts History at 41, Leaves Lionel Messi Behind With New World Record

On a historic Sunday evening in the Saudi Pro League, Cristiano Ronaldo once again defied the laws of biological decline. On February 22, 2026, the 41-year-old Portuguese icon reached a milestone that was previously thought to be impossible, becoming the first footballer in history to score 500 goals after turning 30.

Al Nassr Wins 4-0

The record-breaking moment occurred during Al-Nassr’s dominant 4-0 victory over Al-Hazem. The breakthrough came in the 13th minute when French winger Kingsley Coman picked out Ronaldo inside a crowded penalty area. Displaying the sharp instincts of a player half his age, Ronaldo controlled the ball with his right foot and expertly guided a left-footed shot into the far corner.

While the stadium held its breath during a brief VAR review for offside, the goal was eventually awarded, sparking massive celebrations. This strike was his 963rd career goal and officially his 500th since celebrating his 30th birthday in 2015. He later added a second in the 79th minute to cap off the night, taking his post-30 tally to 501.

Leaves Lionel Messi Behind

By hitting the 500-goal mark, Ronaldo has surpassed the long-standing record of former English striker Ronnie Rooke, who scored 493 goals after 30 in the post-WWII era. Other legendary figures like Brazil’s Romario (450 goals) and the prolific Josef Bican (446 goals) now sit firmly in his rearview mirror.

Most notably, the gap between Ronaldo and his career rival Lionel Messi continues to widen in this specific category. Since turning 30 in 2017, Messi has netted 331 goals for club and country. While Messi remains a creative force for Inter Miami and Argentina, Ronaldo’s pure volume of scoring in his “second prime” has placed him in a statistical stratosphere of his own.

Road to 1,000-Goal Mark

With his latest brace, Ronaldo’s career total now stands at 964 official goals. The world is now firmly on “1,000-watch,” as the Al-Nassr captain sits just 36 goals away from the most prestigious milestone in football history.

As Al-Nassr moves to the top of the Saudi Pro League table, one thing is certain: at 41, Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t just playing for records; he is reinventing what it means to be an ageing athlete.