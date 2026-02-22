IPL 2026: Will RCB Play At Chinnaswamy? Latest Report Sparks Uncertainty Despite Government Clearance

Despite the Karnataka state government providing a long-awaited “green light” for the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the return of the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), to their iconic home turf remains shrouded in doubt. While fans were hopeful for a homecoming following last year’s historic title win, a lack of coordination between the franchise and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has created a fresh bottleneck.

‘Conditional’ Clearance In Focus

The controversy stems from the tragic events of June 4, 2025, when a celebratory parade following RCB’s maiden IPL victory resulted in a stampede outside the stadium, claiming 11 lives. Following the disaster, the venue was deemed unsafe for mass gatherings, leading to a complete overhaul of its safety infrastructure.

On February 12, 2026, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced that the Cabinet had granted permission to host matches, stating, “In the interest of the sport and its fans, the Cabinet today has taken an important decision to permit the conduct of IPL matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium, while keeping public safety paramount.”

However, this approval is conditional, requiring strict adherence to the Justice John Michael D’Cunha Report, which includes capping attendance at 35,000 and widening all entry and exit gates.

Will RCB Play At Chinnaswamy?

The latest Cricbuzz report highlights a significant disconnect between the stadium authorities and the team management. When pressed for clarity on whether the franchise has agreed to the terms, a high-ranking KSCA official told Cricbuzz:

“You have to speak to RCB. The KSCA has got the government permission to host the IPL matches. However, all the works to be undertaken and completed are under progress and will be completed as per schedule.”

The report suggests that RCB is hesitant to accept a “conditional” clearance. Given the legal and moral weight of last year’s tragedy, the franchise is reportedly demanding an unconditional safety certificate before they commit to bringing Virat Kohli and the rest of the squad back to Bengaluru.

What’s Next?

With the IPL 2026 season set to begin on March 26, RCB is not taking any chances. Team officials have already conducted a recce of the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur. Additionally, preliminary talks have reportedly been held regarding the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai as a secondary fallback.

As construction crews work around the clock in Bengaluru to widen gates and install AI-enabled surveillance, the question remains: will the “Heart of Bengaluru” beat for its team this March, or will the defending champions be forced into a “home” season in exile?