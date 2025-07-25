Indiana Fever Add Aussie Star Chloe Bibby on Short-Term Deal

The Indiana Fever have signed Australian basketball forward Chloe Bibby to a seven-day contract, bringing in an experienced international player with recent success both overseas and on the national stage. The move comes as the Fever look to bolster their frontcourt ahead of their matchup against the Chicago Sky on Sunday, July 27, at 3 p.m. ET.

Proven Performer with the Opals

Bibby recently played a key role in helping the Australia Opals secure the gold medal at the 2025 FIBA Women’s Asia World Cup, adding to her bronze medal from the 2022 FIBA World Cup in Sydney. Her international experience and winning mentality make her a valuable short-term addition for Indiana.

Stints with Golden State and Overseas Success

Earlier this year, Bibby had two stints with the Golden State Valkyries, appearing in five regular-season games during her second run and averaging 6.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game before being waived on June 30. She also played in two preseason games, posting 5.0 points and 1.5 rebounds per game. Beyond the WNBA, Bibby has excelled internationally—earning MVP honors in both the Polish League (2023–24) and Spain’s Liga Femenina de Baloncesto (2024–25), with AZS AJP Gorzow Wielkopolski and Spar Girona, respectively.

Depth Boost Ahead of Crucial Clash

Bibby’s arrival gives the Fever added depth and versatility at forward as they prepare to face the Chicago Sky at the United Center. With a decorated resume and recent international success, Bibby will look to make the most of her opportunity during this short-term contract.

