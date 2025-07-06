India’s Women Team Head to the AFC Asian Cup 2026: For the First Time In History, A Historic Qualification

In their fourth and final AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Group B match at the 700th Anniversary of Chiang Mai Stadium on Saturday, the Indian football team defeated hosts Thailand 2-1 to earn a spot in the main event the following year.

In a thrilling victory, India advanced to the AFC Women’s Asian Cup for the second time in 22 years thanks to goals from Sangita Basfore (29′, 74′) and Chatchawan Rodhong (47′).

The game was a virtual playoff since both sides were tied with nine points apiece and had the same goal differential of +22 going into it. The winner would top the group and go to the 2026 tournament in Australia. The Blue Tigresses had successfully qualified for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup for the first time ever. In 2003, when there were no qualifiers, India made its final appearance at the continental championship.

They took part as hosts once more in 2022 but had to cancel because of a COVID outbreak.

The Team’s Journey

After defeating Iraq 5-0, Timor-Leste 4-0, and Mongolia 13-0 in their opening three games of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers campaign, the final game presented perhaps the greatest obstacle for the Indian squad, which is coached by Crispin Chhetri. In front of their home crowd, Thailand also moves up 24 spots to overtake India, who are ranked 70th in the world. Early on, the home team controlled the play and even had the ball in the Indian goal two minutes in, but the linesman disallowed it for offside.

However, after surviving Thailand’s early attack, the Indian women’s football team started to fight their way into the game after the fifteen-minute mark. Just before the half, Sangita Basfore’s outstanding half volley gave the visiting team the lead. After a mistake in the opposition area, Pyari Xaxa had a chance to extend the lead minutes later, but Thai goalkeeper Tiffany Sornpao made up for the previous mishandling of the ball with a good save.

At the break, Sangita’s screamer had given India a 1-0 lead. But their lead was short-lived as Thailand pulled even two minutes after the restart when Chatchawan Rodhong’s attempted cross slipped past Indian goalkeeper Panthoi Elangbam.

“I want to start by congratulating my team. I’ve been able to score these two goals thanks to them. “I also want to thank the coaching staff,” Sangita remarked following the game.

“The World Cup is our goal. Going forward, we’ll examine it,” she continued. “I also want to express my gratitude to our families and fans for their support.”

