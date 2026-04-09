IPL 2026: Ashish Nehra Abuses Shubman Gill After Costly Overthrow Gifts 5 Runs During DC vs GT Clash in Delhi — Watch Viral Video

DC vs GT, IPL 2026: Ashish Nehra, the Gujarat Titans head coach, was as animated on the sidelines as he was during his playing days. The former left-arm pacer could not control his emotions in a closely contested thriller at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Being a Delhi-born, Nehra was furious at his captain when an overthrow resulted in four runs. While the Titans defeated the Delhi Capitals by one run on the final ball, the 46-year-old let out his emotions when the boundary gave DC a great chance to get back in the game. The pivotal overthrow from Shubman Gill came in the 16th over. DC with KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs at the crease needed 69 runs in 30 balls. The over, which should have gone for 12, went for 16 due to the needless shy at the wicket keeper’s end.

WATCH: Ashish Nehra swears at Shubman Gill













The GT skipper, who returned to the side after missing the previous clash, starred with the bat in hand. However, it turned out that Shubman Gill’s effort in the field could have almost cost his team their first win of IPL 2026. Gill struck a direct hit at the wicket keeper’s end, with Tristan Stubbs running a single to provide the strike to KL Rahul. However, the ball deflected after being hit on the stumps to the boundary.

On the boundary line, Ashish Nehra, standing with Ishant Sharma and Vikram Solanki, was seen shouting abuses. Nehra, who has overseen the Gujarat Titans since their title-winning season in 2022, has seen multiple ups and downs with the Titans. However, with two losses to start the season, it was evident that the former Indian pacer was not happy with the effort put in by his skipper. Even though Gill managed to hit the stumps, the ball deflected and skipped to the boundary.

Shubman Gill goes big on his return

Returning to the playing XI, Shubman Gill went big in the first innings. The right-handed batter was mostly a spectator for the start of his innings. Despite opening the innings, Gill faced only seven balls in the power play, scoring seven runs off those deliveries. However, he made sure that his being on the crease counted for something. The 26-year-old scored 70 runs in only 45 balls, hitting five sixes and four fours. He was dismissed in the 18th over of the first innings with Lungi Ngidi accounting for his wicket.

Meanwhile, Jos Buttler and Washington Sundar also returned to some form with the bat in hand. While Buttle scored his first T20 fifty since January, Sundar struck a maiden IPL fifty against the Delhi Capitals.

Rashid Khan stars in a run-fest

In a run-fest at Arun Jaitley Stadium, it was Rashid Khan who starred for the Gujarat Titans in the second innings. The Afghan spinner, after enduring a few tough seasons in the IPL in recent years, returned to form. Rashid picked up three wickets in four overs, while giving away only 17 runs. His spell of 4-0-17-3 earned him the player of the match award. In a game where 419 runs were scored, Rashid bowled miserly and picked up crucial wickets of Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, and Axar Patel.

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