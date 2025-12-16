LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IPL 2026 Auction: Rajasthan Royals Sign Ravi Bishnoi for ₹7.20 Crore

IPL 2026 Auction: Rajasthan Royals Sign Ravi Bishnoi for ₹7.20 Crore

Ravi Bishnoi emerged as the top Indian buy at the IPL 2026 auction after Rajasthan Royals secured the leg-spinner for ₹7.20 crore following a fierce bidding battle involving CSK and SRH. Bishnoi’s consistent IPL and domestic performances underline his value as a reliable wicket-taking option ahead of the new season.

IPL 2026 Auction: Rajasthan Royals Sign Ravi Bishnoi for ₹7.20 Crore

Published By: Shubhi
Last updated: December 16, 2025 16:56:45 IST

IPL 2026 Auction: Rajasthan Royals Sign Ravi Bishnoi for ₹7.20 Crore

India’s leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi was bought by Rajasthan Royals for ₹7.20 crore at the IPL 2026 auction on Tuesday after a heated auction battle among several franchises.

 

Intense bidding competition at the auction

Bishnoi was auctioned off at a base price of ₹2 crore, with the Rajasthan Royals making the first move at once. The Chennai Super Kings also burned the bidding, asking for time at first but then slowly raising the bid as the two teams went head to head. CSK pushed the bid to ₹4.2 crore, which was supported by a good remaining purse. Rajasthan briefly stepped back before coming in at ₹4.4 crore, which led to CSK’s strong response and an increase in the bid to ₹5.8 crore.

 

Late Bid with Sunrisers Hyderabad Coming In

After a long talk at the Royals’ table, RR returned with an offer of ₹6 crore. CSK did not raise the counter, seeming to get ready to leave, when Sunrisers Hyderabad unexpectedly popped in at ₹6.2 crore, thus bringing back the fight. With SRH continually raising the price, the Rajasthan Royals remained composed and finally won Bishnoi at ₹7.20 crore when no more bids were made.

 

Recent Domestic Performance

Bishnoi was a standout player at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025–26 where he took 9 wickets in 7 matches and had an economy rate of 8.40.

 

A brief history of IPL career

The 25-year-old player was earlier with the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025, and his earlier team was the Punjab Kings. In total, he has played 77 IPL matches till now and bagged 72 wickets at the rate of 8.21 per wicket, proving himself a wicket-taker for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026.

First published on: Dec 16, 2025 4:51 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: CSK SRH bidding warIPL 2026 auction highlightsIPL auction newsRajasthan Royals Ravi BishnoiRavi Bishnoi IPL 2026 auctionRavi Bishnoi pricetop Indian player IPL auction

IPL 2026 Auction: Rajasthan Royals Sign Ravi Bishnoi for ₹7.20 Crore

IPL 2026 Auction: Rajasthan Royals Sign Ravi Bishnoi for ₹7.20 Crore

QUICK LINKS