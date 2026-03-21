IPL 2026: Nathan Ellis Replacement Options For Chennai Super Kings — Three Players on CSK Radar After Injury Blow

Nathan Ellis has joined an already long list of players to have been ruled out of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. The Australian death bowler was going to play for the five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings, in IPL 2026. The 31-year-old, suffering from a hamstring injury, will miss the entire season.

Given his role in death bowling, CSK would be looking at possible players who could replace the pacer. With CSK letting go of Matheesha Pathirana and Sam Curran, the responsibility to head the bowling attack in the final few overs rested on Ellis’ shoulders. Jamie Overton and Gurjapneet Singh emerge as options from within the team. However, with the option available to sign players from the pool of players not signed, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side would be looking at the following players as possible replacement options.

Gerald Coetzee

Gerald Coetzee of South Africa was surprisingly not selected by any side at the IPL auction. The Proteas pacer possesses a talent set that could truly help any squad, despite occasional changes in form. His hit-the-deck bowling approach would complement the Chennai Super Kings’ new-ball-heavy attack and be a perfect fit for the Chepauk pitch. He can also contribute down the order with the bat.

The management is probably familiar with Coetzee because he has already played for two Super Kings teams: Texas in MLC and Johannesburg in SA20. After taking 13 wickets in ten games for the Mumbai Indians in his first IPL season in 2024, he was acquired by the Gujarat Titans in the 2025 mega auction, where he played four games and claimed four wickets.

Sean Abbott

In franchise circuit around the world, Sean Abbott has established himself as a reliable cricket player. He is a flexible bowler who can bowl seamlessly in every stage of the game and has a knack for taking wickets. With 186 wickets, he is the Big Bash League’s all-time top wicket-taker. He has taken 34 wickets in 29 games for the Australian team in the shortest format.

Additionally, he has developed into a reliable lower-order hitter, rising up to score vital runs in the final few overs. The Chennai Super Kings can lengthen their batting order without compromising bowling quality because of his all-round abilities. However, his experience in the IPL hasn’t been great. In three games in the league, Abbott has managed to pick a solitary wicket while going at a rate of almost 12 runs per over. He last played in the league for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022.

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Fazalhaq Farooqi has been one of the regular features among the teams from the Indian Premier League in recent years. The Afghan pacer is one of the most experienced players in the shortest format. He has found immense success in T20Is for Afghanistan, and his tally of 17 wickets was one of the biggest reasons behind Afghanistan making it into the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in 2024.

In the IPL, Farooqi has not been at his best so far. The left-arm pacer has managed to pick only six wickets in 12 games so far. He went wicketless in the previous season playing for the Rajasthan Royals. However, the slow deck at Chidambaram Stadium could assist the 25-year-old if he goes on to play for the Super Kings.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer Targets Silverware as Punjab Kings Focus on ‘Family Spirit’