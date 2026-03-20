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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer Targets Silverware as Punjab Kings Focus on ‘Family Spirit’

IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer Targets Silverware as Punjab Kings Focus on ‘Family Spirit’

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer opens up about his grueling recovery from a severe spleen injury and 7kg weight loss ahead of IPL 2026. Discover how FIFA sessions and team bonding are shaping PBKS’s hunt for their first trophy starting March 31.

IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer Targets Silverware as Punjab Kings Focus on ‘Family Spirit’. Photo: ANI
IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer Targets Silverware as Punjab Kings Focus on ‘Family Spirit’. Photo: ANI

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 20, 2026 23:00:15 IST

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IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer Targets Silverware as Punjab Kings Focus on ‘Family Spirit’

IPL 2026: For Shreyas Iyer and the Punjab Kings (PBKS), the road to the IPL 2026 title isn’t just being paved in the nets; it’s being built in the team game room over intense rounds of FIFA. As the franchise prepares for their season opener against Gujarat Titans on March 31, the PBKS skipper has made it clear that “family” is the secret ingredient to their success.

Coming off a stellar 2025 campaign where they finished as runners-up, the Punjab Kings are no longer the underdogs. They are a powerhouse with a target on their backs. For Iyer, managing the immense expectations that come with last year’s success starts with fostering a deep, unbreakable bond between the players and the coaching staff.

Building the “PBKS Family”

“This is the period where we live as a family for two months,” Iyer remarked during a pre-season media interaction. “The more time we spend together, the more we get to know each other. Now is the time where we build that camaraderie.”

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While tactical meetings and “planning and plotting” are essential, Iyer believes the organic connections made off the field are what truly translate into winning moments under pressure. By encouraging players to congregate in common areas—engaging in everything from video games to casual banter—the captain is looking to replicate the close-knit atmosphere that propelled them to the final last year.

The Gritty Road to Recovery

On a personal level, the 2026 season represents a massive triumph for Iyer. The stylish right-hander opened up about the grueling physical and mental toll of the injuries that have plagued him over the last two years.

“It is always challenging to come back after an injury,” Iyer admitted, revealing the hidden struggle behind his return to professional cricket. “I had lost around seven kilos and it took a lot of effort to gain that weight back. But I love challenges.”

His journey from the recovery ward back to the captaincy of a title-contending side is a testament to his resilience. “I am glad I overcame that part of my life, and I am back here proudly representing the team,” he added.

Eyes on the Prize

With the heartbreak of last year’s final still fresh, the mission for PBKS is simple: go one step further. The skipper isn’t shying away from the pressure. Instead, he is leaning into it.

“Expectations are high, which is fun. I love the challenge,” Iyer asserted with confidence. “The important thing is that whenever we step in, we have to win. My eye is on the trophy.”

As Punjab Kings prepare to host Gujarat Titans at home on March 31, the message is clear—the chemistry is bubbling, the captain is fit, and the hunt for silverware has officially begun.

Read More: IPL 2026: Yash Dayal Missing From RCB Training Camp Amid FIR Under POCSO Act; Absence Fuels Exit Speculation

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Tags: Cricket newsindian premier leagueIPL 2026IPL 2026 Openersipl 2026 scheduleMaharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA StadiumpbksPBKS Training CampPBKS vs GTpunjab kingsPunjab Kings Newsshreyas iyerShreyas Iyer CaptaincyShreyas Iyer Fitness UpdateShreyas Iyer injuryTeam Bonding

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IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer Targets Silverware as Punjab Kings Focus on ‘Family Spirit’

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IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer Targets Silverware as Punjab Kings Focus on ‘Family Spirit’
IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer Targets Silverware as Punjab Kings Focus on ‘Family Spirit’
IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer Targets Silverware as Punjab Kings Focus on ‘Family Spirit’
IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer Targets Silverware as Punjab Kings Focus on ‘Family Spirit’

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