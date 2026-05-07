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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Is Sanjiv Goenka Planning to Sack Rishabh Pant as LSG Captain? Mitchell Marsh, Markram Lead Replacement Rumours | Reports

IPL 2026: Is Sanjiv Goenka Planning to Sack Rishabh Pant as LSG Captain? Mitchell Marsh, Markram Lead Replacement Rumours | Reports

LSG vs RCB: Rishabh Pant’s poor run in IPL 2026 has triggered a serious debate over his place in Lucknow Super Giants’ playing XI and captaincy ahead of the crucial clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Ekana Cricket Stadium. With Pant struggling for consistency for a second straight season, many fans and experts believe LSG may need a leadership reset, with Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram emerging as potential alternatives.

Mitchell Marsh and Rishabh Pant in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Mitchell Marsh and Rishabh Pant in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-07 13:58 IST

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IPL 2026: Is Sanjiv Goenka Planning to Sack Rishabh Pant as LSG Captain? Mitchell Marsh, Markram Lead Replacement Rumours | Reports

Lucknow Super Giants Captain News: To say it has been a poor season for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will be an understatement. Not only are the Super Giants languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2026 points table, but they have also not had an inspired leadership with Rishabh Pant. The wicketkeeper batter, being the most expensive player in the history of the IPL, has had poor outings for the Sanjiv Goenka-owned team. 

There have been enough examples of Sanjiv Goenka in the past voicing his emotions to his captains, especially after bad performances. Having won only two games from nine matches, LSG could be looking at a possible captaincy change. Rishabh Pant, in spite of scoring a half-century, has not had a huge impact this season. Behind the stumps, Pant has not made any memorable dismissals, and as a captain, there are not enough results to show for him to remain as the captain.

LSG vs RCB: Will Rishabh Pant lose captaincy in IPL 2026?

Rishabh Pant has been one of the poorest-performing players in IPL 2026. Since being bought by the Super Giants for a whopping amount of ₹27 crores ahead of IPL 2025 auction, Pant has not had the best of performances with the bat in hand. In 22 innings while playing for LSG, Pant has scored only 473 runs, averaging nearly 25. His strike rate during this period has been around 130. It is his scoring rate that has been under fire, given how the rate of scoring has been the highest in the last two years. Behind the stumps, he has 13 catches and a solitary stumping during this period.

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With how his batting returns have diminished over the last couple of years, it might not be a bad idea to relieve Rishabh Pant of his captaincy duties and look at possible replacements. The left-handed batter has scored only 204 runs in nine innings and might be feeling the pressure of captaincy. Apart from the captaincy pressure, Pant also has a price tag pressure on him, about which there is nothing that can be done.

LSG vs RCB: Will Mitchell Marsh replace Rishabh Pant as LSG captain?

Mitchell Marsh has unarguably been the only consistent batter for the Lucknow Super Giants. The Aussie opening batter has scored 256 runs in nine innings. In his last five games, Marsh has scored 40 or more on four occasions. He has enough experience leading a side as the captain of the Australian team in the shortest format. Marsh has captained Australia in 39 T20Is and has won 27 of those clashes. Thanks to his impressive resume as captain and his run of form during the ongoing season, the 34-year-old emerges as a possible option to replace Rishabh Pant as LSG captain.

LSG vs RCB: Will Aiden Markam replace Rishabh Pant as LSG captain?

Aiden Markram, like Mitchell Marsh, emerges as one of the options to replace Rishabh Pant as the LSG captain. The South African batter has scored 224 runs in nine games this season despite batting in different positions throughout IPL 2026. Like Marsh, Markram too has enough experience in captaincy. The right-handed batter has led South Africa in 46 matches and won 23 of those clashes. Markram was the captain when the Proteas finished runners-up in the T20 World Cup 2024 and during the semi-final finish in the T20 World Cup 2026. 

Also Read: LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Live Streaming and Pitch Report For Match 50 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

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Tags: aiden markramIPL 2026LSG captaincyLSG vs RCBLucknow Super GiantsMitchell Marshrishabh pantSanjiv Goenka

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IPL 2026: Is Sanjiv Goenka Planning to Sack Rishabh Pant as LSG Captain? Mitchell Marsh, Markram Lead Replacement Rumours | Reports

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IPL 2026: Is Sanjiv Goenka Planning to Sack Rishabh Pant as LSG Captain? Mitchell Marsh, Markram Lead Replacement Rumours | Reports

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IPL 2026: Is Sanjiv Goenka Planning to Sack Rishabh Pant as LSG Captain? Mitchell Marsh, Markram Lead Replacement Rumours | Reports
IPL 2026: Is Sanjiv Goenka Planning to Sack Rishabh Pant as LSG Captain? Mitchell Marsh, Markram Lead Replacement Rumours | Reports
IPL 2026: Is Sanjiv Goenka Planning to Sack Rishabh Pant as LSG Captain? Mitchell Marsh, Markram Lead Replacement Rumours | Reports
IPL 2026: Is Sanjiv Goenka Planning to Sack Rishabh Pant as LSG Captain? Mitchell Marsh, Markram Lead Replacement Rumours | Reports

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