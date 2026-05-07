LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Live Streaming and Pitch Report For Match 50 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

LSG vs RCB Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will turn host as they face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Ekana Cricket Stadium. In their most recent game, LSG played poorly, losing to the Mumbai Indians by six wickets. The Super Giants scored an incredible 228 runs while batting first. With Mitchell Marsh scoring 44 runs and Nicholas Pooran hitting a fast-paced 63 off just 21 balls, they got off to a great start. Additionally, Himmat Singh contributed 40 runs, which helped the squad reach a significant total. RCB, on the other hand, is now in second place on the points table with six victories from nine games due to their outstanding play this season. However, they lost to the Gujarat Titans by 4 wickets in their last encounter. RCB scored 155 runs while batting first, but Gujarat chased it down in just 15.5 overs.

LSG vs RCB Pitch Report and Stats

The pitch of Lucknow’s Ekana Cricket Stadium is regarded as having good balance. The average first-inning score is mid-range, at about 164 runs, and this surface often favors a decent spin track. Playing strokes here is difficult for batsmen. But recently, batters have found the pitch to be favorable. Additionally, it provides both pace and bounce, making it equally balanced for bowlers and batters.

LSG vs RCB Head-to-Head Records

Category Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Matches Played 7 7 Won 2 5 Wins At Ekana Cricket Stadium 2 0 Last Five Matches 0 Wins, 5 Losses 3 Wins, 2 Losses Lost 5 2 No Result 0 0

LSG vs RCB Predicted Playing XIs & Impact Players

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (C & wk), Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Price Yadav, Avesh Khan

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma

LSG vs RCB Impact Players: LSG will likely use Digvesh Rathi, while RCB could continue with Rasikh Salam as the impact player.

LSG vs RCB Top Fantasy Picks (Must-Haves)

Virat Kohli: There is no player who is more consistent than Virat Kohli in the IPL. The former RCB skipper has been one of the top players in IPL 2026 and would aim to continue his form against LSG.

Bhuvneshwat Kumar: Recently, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has done well. In the last ten games, he has claimed 19 wickets, including three in the most recent match against GT. This season, fans will anticipate a strong showing from him.

LSG vs RCB Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Safe Picks:

Captain: Virat Kohli – In IPL 2026, Virat Kohli has amassed 379 runs at a strike rate of 165.50 and an average of 54.14. In addition, he has three half-centuries. You can rely on him, and he’s a potential Dream11 captain.

Vice-Captain: Mitchell Marsh – In the current lineup, Mitchell Marsh is most likely LSG’s only productive batter. At a strike rate of 140, the Australian sensation has amassed 256 runs.

Differential/Risky Picks:

Captain: Bhuvneshwar Kumar – Bhuvneshwar Kumar is playing quite well in IPL 2026. With 17 wickets at an economy rate of 7.54 in nine games, he has earned the purple cap.

Vice-Captain: Devdutt Padikkal – The defending champions have benefited greatly from Devdutt Padikkal’s success at number three for RCB. This season, the left-hander has delivered a number of game-winning blows.

LSG vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Team Suggestion

Wicketkeepers: Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Mitchell Marsh (VC)

All-rounders: Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan

LSG vs RCB, IPL 2026: Live Streaming and Channel Details

Fans can watch the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash from IPL 2026 at Star Sports channel. The LSG vs RCB clash can be live streamed on JioHotstar app.

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