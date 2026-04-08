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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Orange Cap: Yashasvi Jaiswal Takes Top Spot After Match-Winning Knock vs MI, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Enters Top-5 | Full List

IPL 2026 Orange Cap: Yashasvi Jaiswal Takes Top Spot After Match-Winning Knock vs MI, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Enters Top-5 | Full List

IPL 2026: Yashasvi Jaiswal clinches the Orange Cap with 170 runs as Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 27 runs to top the IPL 2026 points table. 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi surges into the top 5 after a historic knock against Jasprit Bumrah.

A still from RR vs MI match. (ANI)
A still from RR vs MI match. (ANI)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Last updated: April 8, 2026 00:40:12 IST

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IPL 2026 Orange Cap: Yashasvi Jaiswal Takes Top Spot After Match-Winning Knock vs MI, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Enters Top-5 | Full List

IPL 2026 Orange Cap: Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was at his imperious best during his knock against the Mumbai Indians, powering his side to 150 for 3 in a rain-truncated encounter at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. The swashbuckling batter smashed 10 fours and four sixes in his onslaught against Mumbai. Jaiswal reached the century of sixes as he slammed his 100th one while representing the Rajasthan Royals ever since his debut.

Yashasvi Jaiswal – the orange cap holder

With his knock, Jaiswal also surpassed Delhi Capitals’ Sameer Rizvi as the leading run-scorer in the tournament so far. Notably, he has accumulated 170 runs in 3 matches with an average of 170. Interestingly. This half-century was his 17th in his IPL career so far.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi enters the top 5

Along with Jaiswal, Suryavanshi scored a hard-hitting 39 in just 14 balls, with four and five sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 278.57 before he was undone by Shardul Thakur. The highlight of this match was when he welcomed Bumrah with a first-ball six. His knock ensured that he entered the top five leading run-getters in the tournament.

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Check the list here:

Player Matches Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 4s 6s
Yashasvi Jaiswal 3 3 170 170 163.46 19 8
Sameer Rizvi 2 2 160 160 163.27 12 11
Heinrich Klaasen 3 3 145 48.33 147.96 11 4
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 3 3 122 40.67 248.98 10 11
Rohit Sharma 3 3 118 39.33 168.57 11 7
Devdutt Padikkal 2 2 111 55.5 201.82 12 6
Angkrish Raghuvanshi 3 3 110 55 169.23 12 4
Cooper Connolly 3 2 108 108 163.64 11 5
Sarfaraz Khan 3 3 99 33 202.04 16 4
Ryan Rickelton 3 3 98 32.67 168.97 6 9
Virat Kohli 2 2 97 97 173.21 7 6
Nitish Kumar Reddy 3 3 96 32 152.38 7 6
Ishan Kishan 3 3 95 31.67 186.27 11 5
Dhruv Jurel 3 3 95 31.67 175.93 9 5
Sai Sudharsan 2 2 86 43 156.36 11 3

RR Beat MI By 33 Runs

Courtesy of some disciplined bowling from RR, they continued their unbeaten run in the tournament with a 27-run win over the Mumbai Indians. Notably, they also reached the top of the points table, overtaking the Punjab Kings, who have two wins and a loss from three games.
 

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IPL 2026 Orange Cap: Yashasvi Jaiswal Takes Top Spot After Match-Winning Knock vs MI, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Enters Top-5 | Full List
IPL 2026 Orange Cap: Yashasvi Jaiswal Takes Top Spot After Match-Winning Knock vs MI, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Enters Top-5 | Full List
IPL 2026 Orange Cap: Yashasvi Jaiswal Takes Top Spot After Match-Winning Knock vs MI, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Enters Top-5 | Full List
IPL 2026 Orange Cap: Yashasvi Jaiswal Takes Top Spot After Match-Winning Knock vs MI, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Enters Top-5 | Full List

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