Breaking | IPL 2026 Phase 2 Fixtures Announced: BCCI Reveals Full Schedule, KKR vs DC to Close League Stages

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled the schedule for the second phase of IPL 2026 as well. Initially, the schedule only for the first 20 matches or until April 12 but the board has released the entire one now. The group stage matches will run until May 24, with the schedule for playoffs likely to be announced later.
🚨 News 🚨
BCCI announces schedule for second phase of #TATAIPL 2026 🗓️
The remainder of the league stage, comprising 50 matches, will be played from April 13 to May 24, 2026, across 12 venues in India 🏟️
More details 🔽https://t.co/iYGnB0Gd2J
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 26, 2026