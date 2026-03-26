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Home > Sports News > Breaking | IPL 2026 Phase 2 Fixtures Announced: BCCI Reveals Full Schedule, KKR vs DC to Close League Stages

Breaking | IPL 2026 Phase 2 Fixtures Announced: BCCI Reveals Full Schedule, KKR vs DC to Close League Stages

Initially, the schedule only for the first 20 matches or until April 12 but the board has released the entire one now.

IPL 2026 Phase 2 Fixtures Announced: BCCI Reveals Full Schedule, KKR vs DC to Close League Stages. (Image Credits: IPL X)
IPL 2026 Phase 2 Fixtures Announced: BCCI Reveals Full Schedule, KKR vs DC to Close League Stages. (Image Credits: IPL X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Last updated: March 26, 2026 18:16:12 IST

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Breaking | IPL 2026 Phase 2 Fixtures Announced: BCCI Reveals Full Schedule, KKR vs DC to Close League Stages

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled the schedule for the second phase of IPL 2026 as well. Initially, the schedule only for the first 20 matches or until April 12 but the board has released the entire one now. The group stage matches will run until May 24, with the schedule for playoffs likely to be announced later.

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Breaking | IPL 2026 Phase 2 Fixtures Announced: BCCI Reveals Full Schedule, KKR vs DC to Close League Stages

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Breaking | IPL 2026 Phase 2 Fixtures Announced: BCCI Reveals Full Schedule, KKR vs DC to Close League Stages
Breaking | IPL 2026 Phase 2 Fixtures Announced: BCCI Reveals Full Schedule, KKR vs DC to Close League Stages
Breaking | IPL 2026 Phase 2 Fixtures Announced: BCCI Reveals Full Schedule, KKR vs DC to Close League Stages
Breaking | IPL 2026 Phase 2 Fixtures Announced: BCCI Reveals Full Schedule, KKR vs DC to Close League Stages

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