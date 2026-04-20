IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 19 After PBKS Beat LSG— MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

IPL 2026 Points Table: The IPL is going on right now, and ten teams are competing: the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the Chennai Super Kings, the Mumbai Indians, the Kolkata Knight Riders, the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Rajasthan Royals, the Punjab Kings, the Gujarat Titans, the Lucknow Super Giants, and the Delhi Capitals. Each team has a mix of experienced international players and promising domestic players, which makes the league one of the most competitive T20 tournaments in the world.

PBKS Beat LSG In IPL 2026

IPL 2026 Points Table After RCB vs MI

The tournament follows a format similar to the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League, with ten teams divided into two groups during the league stage. Each team plays the sides in its own group twice and faces teams from the other group once, ensuring all franchises meet while placing extra emphasis on group rivalries. At the end of the league phase, the top four teams advance to the playoffs. The top two teams compete in Qualifier 1 for a direct spot in the final, while the third and fourth-placed teams clash in the Eliminator, where the loser is knocked out. The winner of the Eliminator then faces the loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2, with the victor securing the remaining place in the final. Standings are determined by points earned, with net run rate acting as the tiebreaker if needed. Currently, Punjab Kings lead the table with 11 points.

Pos Team P W L NR Pts NRR 1 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 6 5 0 1 11 +1.420 2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 6 4 2 0 8 +1.171 3 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 6 4 2 0 8 +0.599 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 6 3 3 0 6 +0.566 5 Delhi Capitals (DC) 5 3 2 0 6 +0.310 6 Gujarat Titans (GT) 5 3 2 0 6 +0.018 7 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 6 2 4 0 4 -0.780 8 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 6 2 4 0 4 -1.173 9 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 7 1 5 1 3 -0.879 10 Mumbai Indians (MI) 5 1 4 0 2 -1.076

Points Table Updated After PBKS vs LSG IPL 2026 Match

IPL 2026 Points Table FAQs

Which team is currently leading the IPL 2026 points table?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are currently at the top of the standings. They have maintained a dominant, unbeaten run with 11 points and a superior Net Run Rate of +1.420 after six matches.

Who were the top performers in the PBKS vs LSG Match 29?

For Punjab Kings, Priyansh Arya (93 runs) and Cooper Connolly (87 runs) were the standout performers, stitching together a massive 182 run partnership. For Lucknow Super Giants, Rishabh Pant (43) and Aiden Markram (42) were the top scorers, though their efforts fell short of the target.

What is the highest team total recorded in IPL 2026 so far?

Punjab Kings currently hold the record for the highest total of the IPL 2026 season. They scored 254/7 against Lucknow Super Giants at Mullanpur, surpassing the previous best of 250/3 set by Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

How does the playoff qualification format work for this season?

The tournament follows the 2023 format where ten teams are split into two groups. The top four teams in the consolidated points table advance to the playoffs. The top two play Qualifier 1, while the third and fourth placed teams compete in the Eliminator.

Which teams are currently struggling at the bottom of the table?

As of the latest standings, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are at the bottom. KKR sits in 9th place with 3 points from seven games, while Mumbai Indians are in 10th place with only 2 points from five matches.

Read More: PBKS vs LSG: Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly Power Punjab Kings to 54-Run Win; PBKS Extend Lead At Top Of IPL 2026 Points Table