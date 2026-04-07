IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Lose Opening Spot? RR Batter Urges Batting Order Change Ahead of MI Clash in Guwahati | WATCH

Rajasthan Royals young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has started off the IPL 2026 edition with a couple of aggressive knocks where he has scored 52 and 31 and is now gearing up to take on Mumbai Indians in the Guwahati. The left-handed batter who is known for spending long hours with the bat in the nets was seen urging the coaching staff to change his batting spot during the practice session. It’s not clear as to where he was asking to bat but looked to be involved in a fun chatter with the coaching staff.

How Has Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Performed in IPL?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi who has been known for producing some brisk knocks in the past has played a total of nine matches in the Indian Premier League for Rajasthan Royals. While the left-handed batter has featured in both the games for RR in this edition, he played 7 matches in the last edition.

Sooryavanshi smashed 252 runs in 7 matches in the last season that included a fifty and a hundred.

How Have Rajasthan Royals Fared in IPL 2026 so Far?

The Rajasthan Royals led by Riyan Parag have started the IPL 2026 campaign on a positive note after winning both the matches. The side first thumped Chennai Super Kings by 8 wickets after chasing down 128 in just 12.1 overs in Guwahati. The Royals then followed it up with another win against Gujarat Titans by 6 runs in a match that went down the wire. While the Royals batters put up a brilliant show, the bowlers struggled a bit but eventually defended the target successfully.

Is Shimron Hetmyer and Riyan Parag’s Form a Concern?

Rajasthan Royals performance coach Siddhartha Lahiri has downplayed concerns around individual form, asserting that the team remains focused on maintaining a high-tempo approach in the Indian Premier League 2026 season.

“The game has changed so much that what you call concern is not a concern for us at all. We look at the tempo of the team. Starting from Sooryavanshi, there is a tempo at which players are playing. In that high-risk environment, people will get out. What is important is whoever contributes on the day carries the innings forward. That’s exactly what Dhruv, Jaiswal and

Vaibhav did in our last match,” he said.

“We don’t have any concerns about Hetmyer or Riyan’s form. We can’t get too worried about such things. We are in a good space,” Lahiri noted. He also stressed that coaches play a limited role in player performance, focusing instead on helping players rediscover their best rhythm. “If coaches start taking credit, we are being very stupid. Our job is to help players get back to their best batting flow,” he added.

What Are the Squads For RR vs MI IPL 2026 Match?

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Singh, Shubham Dubey, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Sherfane Rutherford, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande, Trent Boult, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Raghu Sharma, Atharva Ankolekar, AM Ghazanfar, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar

Also Read: RR vs MI Match Prediction IPL 2026: Who Will Win at Barsapara Cricket Stadium? Sandeep Sharma vs Rohit Sharma Headline Key Battles

