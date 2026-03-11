IPL 2026 Schedule to be Announced in Two Phases Amid LPG Shortage Fears — All You Need To Know

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will have all the attention now that the T20 World Cup 2026 is done and dusted. The war in West Asia between the United States of America, Israel, and Iran has affected the sporting world, including the IPL. Along with the war in West Asia, the schedule of the Indian Premier League is affected by the impending state elections in Tamil Nadu, Assam, and West Bengal. The BCCI secretary, Devajit Saikia, confirmed that the schedule of the first phase of the league is set to be announced on the 12th of March.

Will IPL 2026 be postponed?







Due to the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict in West Asia, India is experiencing a shortage of LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas). The shortage of LPG could cause logistical issues in the conduct of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, speaking to The New Indian Express, IPL Chairman Arun Dhummal provided a clarification. “We are reviewing the development. Since this is an evolving situation, nothing can be said as of now. But given the requirement of the situation, we will take a call accordingly,” Dhummal said while talking about the possible postponement of the IPL 2026 due to LPG shortage.

When will the IPL 2026 Schedule be announced?

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the IPL 2026 schedule will be announced in two phases. “We plan to announce the IPL 2026 schedule by March 12. For now, we are going to announce the IPL schedule for the first 20 days,” Saikia confirmed to IANS. Furthermore, while speaking to Cricbuzz, Saikia discussed the announcement of the league’s second phase. He said, “The second phase of the schedule will be announced after the dates of the Assembly elections are declared by the Election Commission of India.”

Delay in IPL 2026 schedule’s announcement

The delay in announcing the IPL schedule is due to the impending state assembly elections. State elections are set to take place in Tamil Nadu, Assam, and West Bengal. Significant security would be needed for the three states’ state assembly elections. It is challenging to ensure adequate stadium security for the state assembly elections because IPL teams are headquartered in the capital cities (Kolkata and Chennai).

The BCCI and state cricket boards will not want to take any chances with stadium security after the stampede at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium last year.

After the Election Commission of India (ECI) announces the dates for the state assembly elections, the second phase of the timetable is expected to be released in mid-March.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Opener LEAKED? RCB vs CSK Set For Blockbuster Season Curtain-Raiser at Chinnaswamy: Report