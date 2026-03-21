IPL 2026: Shocking! Former CSK Star Proposes Salary Cut for KKR All-Rounder Cameron Green

Cameron Green will be a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders’ squad in IPL 2026 as he was bought at a whopping price of 25.20 crore in the auction. At the same time, a big question arises around the role of the Australian all-rounder as a bowler, as it is not clear how effectively he can contribute with the ball if he is bowling.

Previously, Green, with whom he has done 16 wickets in 29 IPL matches, has played for the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, but he hasn’t bowled quite a bit recently. At the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, he only bowled 3.1 overs in four matches, which could point to workload management concerns. This has led to Cricket Australia possibly restricting Green’s bowling in the IPL, as well as speculation. In the meantime, India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has long retired from international cricket, has weighed in on this matter very forcefully.When you were coming into the auction, we expected you to bowl four overs every time. If there are restrictions, then the team should be able to cut the contract money. This is my simple and humble opinion. If you are KKR and Shah Rukh Khan, you have given Rs 25 crore to one player, and he says, ‘I will only bowl one over.’ How will you feel?”

On his YouTube channel, Ashwin raised the question of whether KKR will really get the value of their money from Green if he is only allowed to bowl less than his full quota of four overs. He further pointed out that IPL franchises should be allowed to lower player salaries in accordance with the availability and limitations of their roles. He added that if Green won’t be able to bowl his full quota due to outside restrictions, KKR should look at cutting down some portion of his contract money.

“I have one question regarding Cameron Green. Will Cricket Australia allow him to bowl four overs in every IPL match? Cricket Australia can very well tell him, ‘You cannot bowl four overs.’ So we need to wait and see what the situation is regarding him. It’s very simple. Cricket Australia are saying you play in the IPL, but for us, Test cricket is more important. He’s centrally contracted with them. But a similar opportunity should be given to the IPL teams. If you bowl only 2 overs, I will deduct Rs 2 crore from your contract fee. If he’s not able to deliver the four overs, you have the right to cut the money.”

It’s straightforward, Ashwin explained. If the player who is supposed to bowl four overs only manages two, then the team should be given the right to adjust his payment accordingly.

When you were coming into the auction, we expected you to bowl four overs every time. If there are restrictions, then the team should be able to cut the contract money. This is my simple and humble opinion. If you are KKR and Shah Rukh Khan, you have given Rs 25 crore to one player, and he says, ‘I will only bowl one over.’ How will you feel?”

Cricket Australia mainly focuses on tests

He also drew a comparison between the players’ international schedule and the expectations from the franchises, pointing out that whereas Cricket Australia mainly focuses on Test matches, IPL teams spend a lot of time expecting players to be at their disposal fully. Ashwin thinks that a player who is sold at such a high price should be capable of performing in all departments of the game.

That discussion raises a common matter that troubled modern cricket- how to strike a balance between national and franchise obligations. KKR have a tough time dealing with it as IPL 2026 is coming, and they want to get the most out of one of the most costly foreign players in the history of the league.

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