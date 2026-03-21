MS Dhoni Set for IPL 2026 Farewell? Robin Uthappa Makes Massive Prediction Ahead of CSK’s First Game

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
canada Delhi namaz timings Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Iphone 17 Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Diesel petrol price hike Aditya Dhar canada Delhi namaz timings Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Iphone 17 Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Diesel petrol price hike Aditya Dhar canada Delhi namaz timings Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Iphone 17 Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Diesel petrol price hike Aditya Dhar canada Delhi namaz timings Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Iphone 17 Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Diesel petrol price hike Aditya Dhar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
canada Delhi namaz timings Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Iphone 17 Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Diesel petrol price hike Aditya Dhar canada Delhi namaz timings Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Iphone 17 Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Diesel petrol price hike Aditya Dhar canada Delhi namaz timings Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Iphone 17 Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Diesel petrol price hike Aditya Dhar canada Delhi namaz timings Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Iphone 17 Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Diesel petrol price hike Aditya Dhar
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > MS Dhoni Set for IPL 2026 Farewell? Robin Uthappa Makes Massive Prediction Ahead of CSK’s First Game

MS Dhoni Set for IPL 2026 Farewell? Robin Uthappa Makes Massive Prediction Ahead of CSK’s First Game

MS Dhoni may play his final IPL season in 2026, with Robin Uthappa suggesting a reduced role as Ruturaj Gaikwad leads Chennai Super Kings’ transition.

Robin Uthappa on MS Dhoni (Image Credits: X)
Robin Uthappa on MS Dhoni (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: March 21, 2026 19:57:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

MS Dhoni Set for IPL 2026 Farewell? Robin Uthappa Makes Massive Prediction Ahead of CSK’s First Game

Speculation around the future of MS Dhoni has once again been a hot topic, with former India batter and Chennai Super Kings opener Robin Uthappa indicating that IPL 2026 may be the final year of the great wicket-keeper’s almost legendary IPL career.

Dhoni, who has been a major part of the tournament right from the start, could be playing his 19th season. He has featured in 278 matches and scored over 5,400 runs, besides being the driving force behind the Chennai Super Kings’ success. Under him, the franchise won the IPL trophy five times. Even though he gave up the captaincy before the 2024 season, he did step in for the captaincy briefly last year when Ruturaj Gaikwad got injured. However, the team is quite strongly moving forward into a new era of leadership with Gaikwad.

MS Dhoni Might Bat at number 8 for CSK

Uthappa, who was speaking on JioHotstar, gave his views on how Dhoni’s role might be changing in what he thinks could be a last season for the Capped Indian. It could be that Dhoni will take a step back, working more as a senior player and a mentor rather than a leading figure on the field and remaining central. He also went on to say that Dhoni might be placed batting at number eight, as part of the slow phasing out from being an impetuous active player.

Uthappa sees this change as a possible way for Gaikwad to completely take the lead as captain and also show his abilities as a leader. The talk about Dhoni’s retirement got louder after CSK’s team announcement, especially the signing of Sanju Samson, which many consider a part of the succession plan. Even with all the retirement talk, Dhoni’s training shows a clear focus on continuing. The 44-year-old was already in the CSK camp in Chennai, actively training with the team.

Before that, he was doing light practice sessions in Ranchi, which clearly showed his desire to be ready for the game. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said that Dhoni would be able to play the whole IPL 2026 season, but his exact function in the team might vary depending on the needs of the team. This gives the possibility for Dhoni to have a role where he can balance his workload and, at the same time, keep mentoring the team both on and off the field. As CSK want to recover from their failure in 2025, IPL 2026 could be a major change for them. They might see the emergence of a new leadership as well as the end of Dhoni’s legendary IPL career.

Also Read: IPL 2026 | ‘155 Kmph Ready To Be Broken…?’: Mayank Yadav Set To Partner Mohammed Shami In LSG

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: cskiplIPL 2026ms dhonirobin uthappasanju samson

RELATED News

Brighton vs Liverpool Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League Match on TV and Online In India

IPL 2026: PBKS Playing XI Decided By Owners Preity Zinta and Ness Wadia? Irfan Pathan Makes Shocking Revelation

IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants’ Sanjiv Goenka, Rishabh Pant Seek Blessings at Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya

IPL 2026: KKR’s Pace Attack In Disarray As Another Star Speedster Gets Sidelined Due To Injury

‘What is Cricket Australia Doing?’: Aakash Chopra Goes After CA For Mitchell Starc’s Absence From Delhi Capitals Initial Matches For IPL 2026

LATEST NEWS

Karnataka Horror: Government Officer Dies by Suicide, Alleges Harassment By Senior In Video: ‘God And Law Will Punish Him’

Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited Tops India’s Power Utility Rankings Again, Secures No.1 Spot For Second Year

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Babulal To Dhurandhar 2’s Biggest TWIST: Why Is Rakesh Bedi Winning Massive Applause And Stealing The Spotlight?

Did Iranian Air Defences Down A Hostile Israeli F-16 Fighter Jet In Central Iran? IRGC Makes A Big Claim As West Asia Conflict Intensifies

Beyond Policy: Closing India’s Credit Gap for Women Entrepreneurs

Who Is Madhurjeet Sarghi? Meet The Lesser Known Actress Playing Ranveer Singh aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi’s Mother In Dhurandhar 2

Weekly Numerology Predictions For March 23- 29: This Week Focus On Completing What Must End And Move Forward With Clarity

Where Was Deepika Padukone? Actress’ Absence At Dhurandhar 2 Screening Triggers Massive Online Backlash; Netizens Say, ‘She Stood With JNU ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 34 India Release: Will Hania Aamir-Bilal Abbas’ Viral Pakistani Series Stream Today? Check When, Where And How To Watch

BTS Returns With A Bang In Seoul Concert: K- Pop’s First Group Performance In 3 Years Streams BTS ARIRANG LIVE on Netflix In HD, Fans Say ‘Stage Kings Return’

MS Dhoni Set for IPL 2026 Farewell? Robin Uthappa Makes Massive Prediction Ahead of CSK’s First Game

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

MS Dhoni Set for IPL 2026 Farewell? Robin Uthappa Makes Massive Prediction Ahead of CSK’s First Game

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

MS Dhoni Set for IPL 2026 Farewell? Robin Uthappa Makes Massive Prediction Ahead of CSK’s First Game
MS Dhoni Set for IPL 2026 Farewell? Robin Uthappa Makes Massive Prediction Ahead of CSK’s First Game
MS Dhoni Set for IPL 2026 Farewell? Robin Uthappa Makes Massive Prediction Ahead of CSK’s First Game
MS Dhoni Set for IPL 2026 Farewell? Robin Uthappa Makes Massive Prediction Ahead of CSK’s First Game

QUICK LINKS