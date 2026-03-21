MS Dhoni Set for IPL 2026 Farewell? Robin Uthappa Makes Massive Prediction Ahead of CSK’s First Game

Speculation around the future of MS Dhoni has once again been a hot topic, with former India batter and Chennai Super Kings opener Robin Uthappa indicating that IPL 2026 may be the final year of the great wicket-keeper’s almost legendary IPL career.

Dhoni, who has been a major part of the tournament right from the start, could be playing his 19th season. He has featured in 278 matches and scored over 5,400 runs, besides being the driving force behind the Chennai Super Kings’ success. Under him, the franchise won the IPL trophy five times. Even though he gave up the captaincy before the 2024 season, he did step in for the captaincy briefly last year when Ruturaj Gaikwad got injured. However, the team is quite strongly moving forward into a new era of leadership with Gaikwad.

MS Dhoni Might Bat at number 8 for CSK

Uthappa, who was speaking on JioHotstar, gave his views on how Dhoni’s role might be changing in what he thinks could be a last season for the Capped Indian. It could be that Dhoni will take a step back, working more as a senior player and a mentor rather than a leading figure on the field and remaining central. He also went on to say that Dhoni might be placed batting at number eight, as part of the slow phasing out from being an impetuous active player.

Uthappa sees this change as a possible way for Gaikwad to completely take the lead as captain and also show his abilities as a leader. The talk about Dhoni’s retirement got louder after CSK’s team announcement, especially the signing of Sanju Samson, which many consider a part of the succession plan. Even with all the retirement talk, Dhoni’s training shows a clear focus on continuing. The 44-year-old was already in the CSK camp in Chennai, actively training with the team.

Before that, he was doing light practice sessions in Ranchi, which clearly showed his desire to be ready for the game. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said that Dhoni would be able to play the whole IPL 2026 season, but his exact function in the team might vary depending on the needs of the team. This gives the possibility for Dhoni to have a role where he can balance his workload and, at the same time, keep mentoring the team both on and off the field. As CSK want to recover from their failure in 2025, IPL 2026 could be a major change for them. They might see the emergence of a new leadership as well as the end of Dhoni’s legendary IPL career.

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