IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer-Led Punjab Kings To Get Eliminated After 4 Consecutive Losses? PBKS Qualification Scenarios Explained

IPL 2026: The “Kings of the North” going south in the most important time of the year. Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) have now suffered their fourth consecutive loss after going down to a heartbreaking 3-wicket defeat to the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on May 11. PBKS started the season as the table toppers with seven wins on the trot but find themselves in a position where their playoff fate is not completely in their hands.

The Current Table: From Summit to Survival

Punjab Kings slipped to the fourth spot on the IPL points table. They have 13 points from 11 matches (6 wins, 4 losses and 1 NR). Technically they are still in the top four but the gap has disappeared. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are all on 14 points. CSK and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are breathing down their necks with 12 points but with a game in hand.

Can PBKS Still Qualify? The Scenarios

The math is simple but the execution is daunting. PBKS has three matches remaining in the league stage. Here is how they can reach the playoffs:

Scenario 1: The Direct Route (3 Wins out of 3)

If Shreyas Iyer’s men win their remaining three games, they will end on 19 points. This would guarantee them a top-four place and probably even a top-two placement, giving them two cracks at the final through the Qualifiers.

Scenario 2: The Nervous Route (2 Wins out of 3)

Seventeen points is the safe ‘gold standard’ to qualify, normally. They would almost certainly go through with their current healthy NRR of +0.428 at 17 points. But if there are several teams also on 17 or 18 points it will be very tight.

Scenario 3: The Danger Zone (1 Win or Fewer)

Punjab need to win one more game to finish on 15 points. 15 points is rarely enough to make the top four in this tightly-contested season unless other mid-table teams like CSK and RR have a massive collapse.

The Shreyas Iyer Factor

Captain Shreyas Iyer has been leading from the front despite being on a losing streak and recently crossed the 390-run mark for the season. But barring Arshdeep Singh the bowling unit has struggled to defend totals as is evident from the recent Dharamshala clash where DC chased down 211.

PBKS need their middle order including Marcus Stoinis and Cooper Connolly to find their early season form to avoid an early exit. The ‘four losses in a row’ narrative is a heavy psychological burden but with their next match being a ‘must-win’ Punjab Kings will have to treat every ball coming their way as a knockout final.